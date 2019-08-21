News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Brazilian leader suggests NGOs are setting Amazon fires

Brazilian leader suggests NGOs are setting Amazon fires
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 08:02 PM

Brazil’s official monitoring agency has reported a sharp increase in Amazon wildfires this year.

And President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested, without citing evidence, that non-governmental organisations could be setting them to make him look bad.

Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, a federal agency monitoring deforestation and wildfires, said the country has seen a record number of wildfires this year, counting 74,155 as of Tuesday, an 84% increase compared to the same period last year.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro (Eraldo Peres/AP)
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Mr Bolsonaro took office on January 1.

“Maybe — I am not affirming it — these (NGO people) are carrying out some criminal actions to draw attention against me, against the government of Brazil,” Mr Bolsonaro said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

“This is the war we are facing.”

When asked by reporters if he had evidence, the president did not provide any.

The states that have been most affected this year are Mato Grosso, Para and Amazonas — all in the Amazon region — accounting for 41.7% of all fires.

Mr Bolsonaro, who once threatened to leave the Paris climate accord, has repeatedly attacked environmental non-profits, seen as obstacles in his quest to develop the country’s full economic potential, including in protected areas.

Mr Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Ricardo Salles are both close to the powerful rural caucus in Congress and have been urging more development and economic opportunities in the Amazon region, which they consider overly protected by current legislation.

Some NGOs, environmentalists and academics have been blaming the administration’s pro-development policies for a sharp increase in Amazon deforestation shown in the latest data from the space research institute.

The government is also facing international pressure to protect the vast rainforest from illegal logging or mining activities.

Citing Brazil’s apparent lack of commitment to fighting deforestation, Germany and Norway have decided to withhold funds earmarked for sustainability projects in Brazil’s forests.

French and German leaders have also threatened not to ratify a trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur countries to pressure Brazil into complying with its environmental pledges within the Paris Climate Agreement.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Brazil gang leader who tried to escape jail disguised as daughter diesBrazil gang leader who tried to escape jail disguised as daughter dies

Four inmates in Brazil’s deadly prison riot die during journey to new jailFour inmates in Brazil’s deadly prison riot die during journey to new jail

Complainant faces inquiry after police decide not to pursue Neymar ‘rape’ caseComplainant faces inquiry after police decide not to pursue Neymar ‘rape’ case

57 killed in clashes between crime gangs at Brazilian prison57 killed in clashes between crime gangs at Brazilian prison

TOPIC: Brazil

More in this Section

Spacewalking astronauts add parking spot to space stationSpacewalking astronauts add parking spot to space station

UK Government facing calls to create ‘safe zones’ outside every UK abortion clinicUK Government facing calls to create ‘safe zones’ outside every UK abortion clinic

South African court restricts display of apartheid-era flagSouth African court restricts display of apartheid-era flag

Thousands sign up for Brexit party on Dutch beachThousands sign up for Brexit party on Dutch beach


Lifestyle

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

We know New York real estate is expensive, but this is getting out of hand…You can now stay in an enormous sandcastle on a New York beach

JB Dubois is Head Chef at GIY’s GROW HQ in Waterford City and his wife, Shona Dubois, is the Head of Operations with the organisation.‘We’re showing them how to do their best for the world’

Often I have been out with friends and their kids and they joke that Joan is going to be a politician. I’ve always been impressed by Joan’s ability to pick up pals wherever she goes. She started this when she was very young, and every time we went to a park or a playground she would make a new BFF.Mum's the Word: 'I love how my child can make new friends in a matter of minutes'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »