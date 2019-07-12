News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Brazilian leader Bolsonaro says he may nominate son as US ambassador

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 03:17 PM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is considering nominating his son Eduardo to be ambassador to the United States.

Mr Bolsonaro said at a news conference that nominating his son is, in his words, “something on my radar. Yes, it’s possible”.

He said Eduardo Bolsonaro is a friend of US President Donald Trump’s children, speaks English and Spanish and has experience abroad.

The president said the nomination “would be the perfect message to Washington”.

The nomination would have to be confirmed by the Senate, and critics are complaining it would violate laws against nepotism.

They also argue he is not qualified.

Eduardo Bolsonaro currently is a congressman.

The ambassadorship has been vacant since January 1, when Jair Bolsonaro took office.

- Press Association

TOPIC: Brazil

