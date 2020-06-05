News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Brazil death toll hits new high for third straight day

Friday, June 05, 2020 - 07:25 AM

Brazil reported 1,473 more Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, the biggest 24-hour increase in the country’s death toll since the outbreak began.

The figure equated to more than one death per minute and means the country now has the world’s third highest death toll.

For the second straight night, the health ministry delayed the release of Thursday’s data until 10pm local time, after Brazil’s widely watched evening news programme ended.

Thursday was the third straight day with a new daily high for Brazil’s coronavirus deaths.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The country has reported more than 34,000 deaths from the virus so far, meaning it has surpassed the amount in Italy and trails only the UK and US.

Experts consider the tally a significant undercount due to insufficient testing.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BrazilcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

France will not hold Bastille Day parade amid Covid-19 crisisFrance will not hold Bastille Day parade amid Covid-19 crisis

What do we know about the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann?What do we know about the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann?

Pro-government troops claim they have lifted siege of Libya’s capitalPro-government troops claim they have lifted siege of Libya’s capital

Johnson urges world leaders to focus ‘collective ingenuity’ on Covid-19 vaccine huntJohnson urges world leaders to focus ‘collective ingenuity’ on Covid-19 vaccine hunt


Lifestyle

Paula Burns talks to five Irish designers embracing the latest fashion trend. Born out of necessity, with a whole lot of invention - it's the couture face mask.Face masks: Five Irish designers embracing the latest fashion trend

Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Are we supposed to envy the gowls in Normal People?

Harpers from Cork and beyond have been making the most of online interaction, and a 240-strong ensemble will perform O’Carolan’s ‘Fanny Power’ this weekend, writes Pet O’Connell.Harps for Hope makes online connections to form 240-strong ensemble

A revamp of Disco Pigs may be on hold, but Corcadorca have developed a new socially-distant work for the residents of various housing estates around Cork, writes Marjorie Brennan.Disco Pigs on hold but Corcadorca to go live for Cork Midsummer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »