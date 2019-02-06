NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Boyfriend of soap actor’s daughter recorded video of her overdosing, UK court told

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 01:15 PM

The boyfriend of a soap actor’s daughter recorded a nearly hour-long video of her as she overdosed on drugs at a festival, a UK court has heard.

Ceon Broughton, 29, gave Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, the drug 2-CP at Bestival then recorded her in secluded woodland where she was found dead hours later, it is alleged.

In one 50-minute video Louella, the daughter of Holby City star John Michie, shouts: “This is the best trip I have ever f****** had.”

But as her condition deteriorated, Broughton ignored pleas from her family to seek help and continued to film even after she was dead, jurors at Winchester Crown Court heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie died in September 2017 (Zoe Barling/Family handout/PA)

In the clip shown to the jury, recorded at about 5.53pm, Louella says: “My mum and dad, my brother and sister, I love you lot.”

She repeatedly shouts at Broughton to “film me”, “call my mum” and “call my brother, call my sister”.

At times he appears to be smiling as he turns the camera on himself and tells Louella, “it’s between me and you”.

He also tells her, “put your phone away” and asks her to turn on airplane mode, which disables calls and messaging, as she talks about contacting her mum.

She is occasionally seen stumbling around the wooded area, on the fringe of the festival site.

Broughton, of Enfield, north London, denies manslaughter and supplying Louella the drug.

[readmore[902600[/readmore]

Jurors were told Louella’s mum, Carol Fletcher-Michie, eventually contacted Broughton at 6.48pm and heard Louella “screeching” in the background.

She “dropped everything” and travelled with Mr Michie, 62, to the festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, the court heard.

Louella was found dead by security at around 1am on September 11 2017 after Broughton left her to seek help, the court was told.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Ceon BroughtonHolby CityJohn MichieLouella Fletcher-Michie

More in this Section

Labour frontbencher wins libel case against The Sun over Nazi band claim

Teenager arrested after girl, 14, allegedly raped in woods in UK

Thornberry calls for dialogue over future of Venezuela’s Maduro

Rolf Harris ‘asked to leave’ after walking onto primary school grounds


Lifestyle

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

Fit Men Cook: Kevin Curry's healthy eating plan definitely not just for men

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »