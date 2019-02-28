Boyfriend of Holby City actor's daughter convicted of her manslaughter

A rap musician has been convicted of the manslaughter of the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie after he “bumped up” her dose of a so-called party drug then filmed her as she suffered an extreme reaction.

Ceon Broughton, 30, of Enfield, north London, was also found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of supplying his girlfriend Louella Fletcher-Michie with the drug 2-CP before her death at the Bestival music festival.

The defendant showed no emotion as the verdicts were announced by the foreman of the jury and the court received the announcement in silence.