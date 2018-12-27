NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Boy survives avalanche that buried him for 40 minutes

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 12:42 PM

A 12-year-old boy has been found alive after being buried under an avalanche for 40 minutes in the French Alps.

Police in the town of Bourg Saint-Maurice said the boy was skiing off-piste at the La Plagne ski resort with a group of seven skiers on Wednesday when he was swept away by a huge mass of snow.

Rescue workers flew by helicopter to the avalanche scene, which was 7,875ft up the mountain.

File photo of the French Alps.

A sniffer dog found the boy, whose snowsuit was not equipped with an avalanche detector.

READ MORE: Thousands evacuated for second time in days as cracks raise fears $165m tower in Sydney will collapse

Rescue workers described the operation as "miraculous" because the chances of survival are minuscule after 15 minutes under the snow.

The boy escaped unscathed and was sent to a local hospital for a check-up.


