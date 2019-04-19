NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Boy, six, injured in ‘reckless’ shotgun attack on Wolverhampton house

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 10:30 PM

A six-year-old boy was injured when a group of men opened fire on a house with a shotgun, police said.

The boy is thought to have been inside the house when the shots were fired and he sustained non life-threatening injuries to his back and hand.

The incident happened shortly before 4pm on Friday afternoon at a house on Ashbourne Road in the Eastfield area of Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation and increased patrols in the area.

Detective Inspector Rod Rose said: “This was a shocking incident where someone has opened fire with a shotgun in the middle of the day.

“A child has been injured and we need to establish exactly what has happened.

“The motive of this attack is not clear at this stage, but it’s clearly a hugely reckless act and we need to identify those responsible as soon as possible.

“We have extra officers, including armed officers, in the area as we’ve increased patrols to support and reassure the community during this concerning time.

“We’re doing all we can to find the offenders and as part of our investigation, CCTV is being examined and witnesses are being spoken to.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and saw what happened I would urge them to get in touch.”

A local resident, who asked not to be named, said three masked men ran across a pedestrianised area at the end of Ashbourne Road into Deans Road and fled on foot.

The witness said: “I heard two loud bangs and then three guys wearing balaclavas came into the street and I saw one of them put a gun into a bag.

“I think two of them were wearing all white. They had what looked like a dark sports bag and they put the gun in that, then ran off.

“They went up the street and I’ve heard that a woman chased them in a car.

“I didn’t realise at the time that anybody had been shot, let alone a six-year-old.

“I didn’t hear any screaming or anything. We’re all just hoping he’s OK.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Fire breaks out at block of flats featured in Only Fools And Horses

London sewer blocked by 105-tonne ‘concreteberg’

Actor Bradley Welsh ‘shot dead on his doorstep’ while young daughter was inside

‘Miss Hitler’ contestant and neo-Nazi accused discussed becoming a ‘martyr’

KEYWORDS

PoliceShootingshotgunWolverhampton

More in this Section

Facebook says more Instagram passwords exposed than thought

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters to target Heathrow Airport

Actor Bradley Welsh ‘shot dead on his doorstep’ while young daughter was inside

Human error ‘may have caused Israeli spacecraft crash’


Lifestyle

Wish List: Mellow yellow in the bedroom and beyond

10 ways to help protect your child’s online reputation

Lindsay Woods: Easter break is like the amuse-bouche to the main event, the summer holidays

Birth of Modernism in Irish art

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »