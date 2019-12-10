News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy killed in hit-and-run near school in UK died of severe head injury, inquest told

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 10:21 AM

A 12-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run outside his school in Essex, England died of a severe head injury, an inquest has heard.

Harley Watson died at Whipps Cross University Hospital in east London after a vehicle ploughed into children who were leaving Debden Park High School in Loughton on December 2.

Essex coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe, speaking at the opening of an inquest into Harley’s death, said the 12-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Willingale Road.

“He was immediately conveyed to Whipps Cross Hospital where his death was confirmed at 4.43pm,” said Ms Chaffe.

Please could the court's sympathy be expressed to Harley's family at this very difficult time

A post-mortem examination conducted at St Thomas’ Hospital on December 6 gave Harley’s provisional medical cause of death as a severe head injury, she said.

The two-minute hearing in Chelmsford was adjourned until a date to be fixed.

Essex senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “Please could the court’s sympathy be expressed to Harley’s family at this very difficult time.”

A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder over the incident, which happened shortly before 3.20pm.

Terence Glover, of Newmans Lane, Loughton, is also charged with the attempted murder of a woman and nine children and of driving a Ford Ka dangerously in Willingale Road, Loughton.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Terence Glover appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The attempted murder charges relate to 23-year-old Raquel Jimeno and six boys and three girls aged between 12 and 16 who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Glover has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on January 31.

Harley’s family said in a statement released through Essex Police that they were “devastated by what has happened” and described him as a “good, kind, helpful and lovely boy”.

Scores of well-wishers have donated to a GoFundMe.com fundraising page in his memory.

