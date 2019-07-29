Boy, eight, killed after being pushed onto railway tracks at German station

An eight-year-old boy was run over by a train and killed at Frankfurt’s main station after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks, German police said.

The boy was killed today as a high-speed ICE train was pulling into the station, one of Germany’s busiest.

Police said the mother was able to escape but the boy was hit and run over by the train and suffered fatal injuries, police spokeswoman Isabell Neumann said.

The 40-year-old suspect fled the scene with passers-by in pursuit and was arrested near the station, police said.

He was being questioned and there was no immediate information on his possible motive.

Ms Neumann said there appeared to be no connection between the suspect and the victims.

The boy’s mother was taken to a hospital and also was being questioned.

There was no immediate information on her injuries.

READ MORE Medal given to Nazi bodyguard who took bullets for Hitler sells for thousands

- Associated Press