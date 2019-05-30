Boy, 6, airlifted to hospital after theme park incident in UK

A child has been taken to hospital after an incident at a theme park in North Yorkshire.

Witnesses told the BBC that the boy fell from a ride at Lightwater Valley.

The six-year-old boy's condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Not what I expected to see at Lightwater Valley. Child fell from a ride apparently and we’d just been on it an hour before 😱 hope he’s ok. #lightwatervalley pic.twitter.com/qakSSILC5N — Emma Rowland (@RowlandBird) May 30, 2019

There are reports of a young person falling off a rollercoaster - but that's not been confirmed.

The child has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

Police told Sky News that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed about Thursday's incident.

Lightwater Valley said in a statement: “We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

“The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.

“We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information.”