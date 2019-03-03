NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Boy, 17, stabbed to death in UK village named by police

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 05:37 PM

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Hale Barns has been named as Yousef Ghaleb Makki, Greater Manchester Police said.

Two other boys, both also aged 17, remain in police custody on suspicion of his murder.

The family of Yousef, who was from Burnage on the outskirts of Manchester, have been left “devastated” by the loss of the teenager, Detective Superintendent Phil Reade said.

“This is an incredibly tragic case which has seen a teenage boy sadly lose his life,” he said.

“Yousef’s family has understandably been left devastated by his death and the thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with them at this difficult time.”

Police were called to reports of the teenage boy being stabbed at around 6:40pm on Saturday in the village, which is near Altrincham.

He was rushed to hospital but later later died.

Police at the scene on Gorse Bank Road in Hale Barns following the stabbing (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Mr Reade added: “A team of dedicated detectives have been working throughout the night and into today trying to establish exactly what happened.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and we continue to remain open-minded about why Yousef was attacked, and we would like to speak to anyone who may have information that can assist.”

The force are particularly keen to speak to anyone in the area of Gorse Bank Road or Sunbank Lane around the time of the attack, he added.

Police ask anyone with information to call 0161 856 6777 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering three-month-old baby

Passenger tells of ‘big bang’ in aborted take-off as Stansted suspends flights

Novichok victim appeals for justice as Salisbury declared ‘safe’ after poisoning

Hezbollah ban by British Authorities and 'insult' to Lebanese people


KEYWORDS

Greater Manchester PolicePoliceStabbingYousef Ghaleb Makki

More in this Section

Sanders calls for political revolution as he launches 2020 campaign

Family of 17-year-old girl fatally stabbed in park appeal for witnesses

Donald Trump predicts re-election to White House with increased majority

Mundell and Carlaw urge backing for PM’s deal to leave EU


Lifestyle

Are anti-pollution beauty products worth your money?

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »