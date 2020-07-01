News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy, 15, charged with supplying drugs after 13-year-old’s death in UK

Carson Price
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 06:43 PM

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the supply of a controlled class A drug following the death of a 13-year-old boy in a park.

Carson Price was found unconscious in the park in Ystrad Mynach, near Caerphilly, South Wales, around a mile from his home in April 2019 before being pronounced dead in hospital.

On Wednesday, Gwent Police said a 15-year-old teenager has been charged with the supply of MDMA and would appear at Cwmbran Youth Court on July 28.

The teenager – who cannot be named due to his age – was arrested on April 18 2019 in connection with the death of Carson, of Hengoed, Caerphilly.

Carson was bright and caring, kind and loving.

Police say a 22-year-old man from Caerphilly who was arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs remains released under investigation.

In May this year, an inquest into Carson’s death found he died from a “violent reaction” to an “excessive” amount of Ecstasy he had consumed.

Last year, Gwent Police Superintendent Nick McLain issued an appeal on YouTube asking for help piecing together Carson’s final movements before he fell unconscious.

He said in the video: “Our inquiries to date have indicated that drugs were supplied prior to him visiting the park and as a result, our investigation is broader than Ystrad Mynach and our inquiries are extended throughout the Caerphilly borough area.”

Following Carson’s death a vigil was held in his honour at Ystrad Mynach Park, which was organised by his friends and attended by his parents and brother.

His family said in a statement at the time: “On Friday 12th April, our lives changed forever when our little boy was taken away from us.

“Carson was bright and caring, kind and loving. He was a cheeky little boy. He was the best big brother to Coby and was loved by so many.”

Carson PriceWalesTOPIC: UK

