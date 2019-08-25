News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boy, 12, dies from injuries after electric shock on railway line in Glasgow

By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 08:21 PM

A boy who was injured when he came into contact with overhead power lines on a railway track a week ago has died.

The 12-year-old was being treated for severe electric shock after the incident in Glasgow last Sunday.

He died in hospital on Saturday night, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

This is a truly tragic incident

Inspector Alasdair McWhirter said: “This is a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the boy’s family and friends.

“We have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is please respected while they come to terms with their loss.

“We have no reason to believe there were any suspicious circumstances and we will be preparing a report for the Procurator Fiscal.”

Emergency services were called to the incident near Ashgill Road at about 6.30pm on August 18.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to police can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 384 of August 18.

- Press Association

