News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boy, 11, among three youths arrested after Leeds stabbing

By Press Association
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 10:28 AM

An 11-year-old boy and two teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the street in Leeds.

Police said officers were called to Whingate, in the Armley area of the city, on Thursday evening after a 32-year-old man was stabbed.

A spokesman said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“His condition is described as stable and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The spokesman said three boys, aged 11, 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.

He said the area was cordoned off to enable forensic examination and specialist searches following the incident, which happened at about 9.18pm.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector James Entwistle said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and are currently carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

More on this topic

London stabbing deaths: Mother heard screaming ‘like she was being tortured’London stabbing deaths: Mother heard screaming ‘like she was being tortured’

'Unspeakable tragedy': Toddler and three-year-old boy stabbed to death in London'Unspeakable tragedy': Toddler and three-year-old boy stabbed to death in London

Gardaí investigating stabbing of 18-year-old by up to 20 youths in DublinGardaí investigating stabbing of 18-year-old by up to 20 youths in Dublin

Funeral held for Belfast stabbing victimFuneral held for Belfast stabbing victim


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

LeedsTOPIC: Stabbing

More in this Section

Court reinstates lawsuit over Donald Trump’s hotel profitsCourt reinstates lawsuit over Donald Trump’s hotel profits

Newborn baby’s body found at recycling centre in EnglandNewborn baby’s body found at recycling centre in England

Carry on camping: Tents may prove safer than a hotel, UK health chief saysCarry on camping: Tents may prove safer than a hotel, UK health chief says

Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promising signs in monkey studyOxford coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promising signs in monkey study


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of the weekend's TV offerings.The weekend's TV highlights: Marty Whelan revisits Eurovision

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »