Boy, 11, among three youths arrested after Leeds stabbing

An 11-year-old boy and two teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the street in Leeds.

Police said officers were called to Whingate, in the Armley area of the city, on Thursday evening after a 32-year-old man was stabbed.

A spokesman said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“His condition is described as stable and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Appeal After Man Stabbed In Street, Armley, Leeds. #police https://t.co/4mvQJ8AMqY — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) May 15, 2020

The spokesman said three boys, aged 11, 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.

He said the area was cordoned off to enable forensic examination and specialist searches following the incident, which happened at about 9.18pm.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector James Entwistle said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and are currently carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”