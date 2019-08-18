News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Box of snakes left outside vet’s surgery in UK

By Press Association
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 02:39 PM

A box of snakes has been dumped outside a vet’s surgery in England.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after nine corn snakes were found in a plastic box in Frome, Somerset, on Saturday morning.

The reptiles were in “reasonable condition despite being dehydrated”, according to RSPCA inspector Hayley Lawrence, and have been placed in temporary homes.

Nine snakes were found in a box in Frome in Somerset (RSPCA/PA)
She added: “It is never acceptable to dump an animal. If people are struggling to look after their pets, there are many charities and organisations who are able to help.

“Reptiles have very specific needs such as heating and it is lucky these snakes were found when they were.”

The snakes will be rehomed if no owner comes forward in two weeks.

The RSPCA, which says it rescued 298 abandoned snakes last year, is asking anyone with information to call 0300 123 8018.

- Press Association

TOPIC: Animal Welfare

