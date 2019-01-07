NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Boston Marathon amputee 'completely broken' after being struck by car

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 03:27 PM

A woman who lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 is in hospital after being struck by a car.

Professional dancer Adrianne Haslet posted on social media that she was struck while on a crossing in the city's Back Bay neighbourhood.

Ms Haslet posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed in a neck brace.

She wrote she was "thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body".

Ms Haslet added that she is "completely broken".

The driver told police he was turning and did not see Ms Haslet because it was dark and rainy and she was wearing dark clothing.

He was issued a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

- Press Association


More in this Section

Egyptian president opens new cathedral and large mosque

Puppy dies after being swept into water in strong winds in UK

PM still seeking Brexit deal ‘assurances’ but EU says it will not renegotiate

€22,000 worth of jewellery stolen in UK raid


Lifestyle

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

On the ball for 2019 fitness regime

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »