News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bosnian capital holds first Pride parade amid heavy security

Bosnian capital holds first Pride parade amid heavy security
By Press Association
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 03:24 PM

Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, held its first LGBT pride parade on Sunday without incident but amid heavy security to prevent violence from extremist groups.

Opponents of the event held a counter-rally nearby.

Using sniffer dogs and metal barriers, more than 1,000 police deployed along the route where hundreds of participants marched, singing and waving rainbow flags.

The colourful crowd held a huge pink banner with the

Participants march during the Bosnia’s first ever LGBT Pride parade in Sarajevo (Darko Bandic/AP)
Participants march during the Bosnia’s first ever LGBT Pride parade in Sarajevo (Darko Bandic/AP)

logo “Ima Izac!” which roughly translates as “Coming out”.

Cheerful participants blew whistles as they marched on a sunny day to the rhythm of drums while many people waved back from balconies and windows.

One of the organisers, Lejla Huremagic, told the gathering that Pride’s message is one of solidarity and support for a society without the violence and discrimination that she said Bosnia’s LGBT people are facing.

“If there was no violence I wouldn’t be here today,” she said in a speech. “This gives us strength and faith that prejudice against us will start to wane and that it will become better for all of us.”

She added defiantly: “We are here, we exist … we have the courage to fight for our lives.”

Police guard the route of Bosnia’s first LGBT Pride parade in Sarajevo (Darko Bandic/AP)
Police guard the route of Bosnia’s first LGBT Pride parade in Sarajevo (Darko Bandic/AP)

About a mile away, dozens of followers of a conservative Islamic group earlier held a rally against the parade.

They described the Pride march as a “sin” and “humiliation” for Sarajevo, symbolically holding a prayer at the end of the protest.

“They want to bring this into our streets, our squares – among our children,” said Sanin Musa, Islamic theologian and chairman of the “Iskorak” group behind the event.

“We want to fight against this, we are fighting against their LGBT way of life, which is being introduced into our schools, our homes, our universities.”

Extremists and hooligans in the past have attacked two LGBT events in Sarajevo, which is predominantly a Muslim city, fuelling fears of violence ahead of Sunday’s event.

Bosnia remains deeply conservative, and Sarajevo is the last capital in the Balkans to hold a Pride event.

Followers of a conservative Islamic group hold a rally protesting against Bosnia’s first ever LGBT Pride march in Sarajevo (Radul Raduloviv/AP)
Followers of a conservative Islamic group hold a rally protesting against Bosnia’s first ever LGBT Pride march in Sarajevo (Radul Raduloviv/AP)

US and other Western ambassadors joined Sunday’s march, along with local officials and activists from the region.

The event was widely seen as a test for Bosnia, which is seeking to move away from its wartime past toward membership of the European Union.

“Everyone who faces discrimination must support all the others in the same position,” said 45-year-old Lejla Mijovic, an economist from Sarajevo. “We are all discriminated against in one way or another. That is why I walk today.”

Members of Bosnia’s embattled LGBT community have complained that they face widespread harassment and attacks which are rarely prosecuted.

- Press Association

More on this topic

'This bus promotes homosexuality and I refuse to drive it' - UK bus firm suspends driver'This bus promotes homosexuality and I refuse to drive it' - UK bus firm suspends driver

Watch Cork's largest-ever Pride parade host a piece of historyWatch Cork's largest-ever Pride parade host a piece of history

Tips for a safe and happy Cork prideTips for a safe and happy Cork pride

WATCH: Pride Week flips discrimination on streets of Cork in powerful videoWATCH: Pride Week flips discrimination on streets of Cork in powerful video

BosniaLGBTPrideSarajevoTOPIC: LGBTQ+

More in this Section

Andrew marks Bruges anniversary in first major royal duty since Epstein deathAndrew marks Bruges anniversary in first major royal duty since Epstein death

Cross-party MPs ‘preparing legal action’ to force Boris Johnson to delay BrexitCross-party MPs ‘preparing legal action’ to force Boris Johnson to delay Brexit

Iran injects uranium gas into advanced centrifugesIran injects uranium gas into advanced centrifuges

Boris Johnson suggests he could break the law to force no-deal BrexitBoris Johnson suggests he could break the law to force no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

As he gets ready for the Safe Harbour festival, Bryce Dessner tells Ed Power about his plans for the event, his love of Cork, and life in The National.Bryce Dessner puts down his guitar and reveals his love of Safe Harbour festival

Arts editor, Des O'Driscoll, sets out five things to do in the world of arts and culture for the week ending 15/09/19.Five 'cultural' things to do in the week ahead

I eat healthily and avoid red meat but still suffer from indigestion and heartburn. I’ve tried drinking mint tea but it made little difference. What else can I do?Natural health: I suffer form heartburn. What natural remedies can you suggest?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »