Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill explained

MPS will vote in the House of Commons on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill later this afternoon.
This afternoon’s vote comes after Johnson secured an 80-seat majority in the UK general election.
Johnson is bringing back the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill for its second reading in the House of Commons after pledging during his election campaign that Brexit would be “decided” by Christmas.
The Conservative Party leader said his Brexit Bill, along with his plans for government, announced in the Queen’s Speech yesterday, would bring about a “new dawn” for Britain.
The British government has published a revised version of its Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) to ensure that it can take the UK out of the EU on 31 January.
The Withdrawal Agreement Bill turns British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement into UK law and gives the government permission to ratify it.
Johnson's withdrawal agreement is an unratified treaty between the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK), setting the terms of Brexit.
Bills to implement major European treaties usually take several weeks to get through Parliament, and sometimes considerably longer.
But the government is determined to push this bill through as soon as possible to avoid another Brexit delay.
Read the contents of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill here.
A number of changes have been made to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill as follows:
The House of Commons will vote this afternoon on the bill.
If the Withdrawal Agreement Bill becomes law, the withdrawal agreement also needs to be ratified by the European Parliament next month.
Then the stage will be set for Brexit on 31 January, when the post-Brexit transition period will begin.
The UK will still follow all the EU's rules and regulations for 11 months.