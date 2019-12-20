Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill explained

MPS will vote in the House of Commons on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill later this afternoon.

This afternoon’s vote comes after Johnson secured an 80-seat majority in the UK general election.

Johnson is bringing back the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill for its second reading in the House of Commons after pledging during his election campaign that Brexit would be “decided” by Christmas.

The Conservative Party leader said his Brexit Bill, along with his plans for government, announced in the Queen’s Speech yesterday, would bring about a “new dawn” for Britain.

What is the Withdrawal Agreement Bill?

The British government has published a revised version of its Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) to ensure that it can take the UK out of the EU on 31 January.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill turns British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement into UK law and gives the government permission to ratify it.

Johnson's withdrawal agreement is an unratified treaty between the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK), setting the terms of Brexit.

Bills to implement major European treaties usually take several weeks to get through Parliament, and sometimes considerably longer.

But the government is determined to push this bill through as soon as possible to avoid another Brexit delay.

What is in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill?

The bill sets the transition period for the UK to leave the EU to the end of 2020, although it can be extended once for up to two years providing that both London and Brussels agree before July 1, 2020. This means that EU law will continue to be upheld in the UK until the end of 2020.

The bill provides for customs checks on goods being moved between Britain and Northern Ireland in order to avoid a hard border on the island, but it says very little about how they will be implemented, according to the Institute for Government.

It sets up an independent monitoring authority to monitor the rights of EU citizens that want to stay in the UK after Brexit.

The bill 'repeals' specific approval rules - the so-called 'meaningful vote' - to allow the government to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement as soon as it is passed by parliament.

It also ensures that parliament will get a vote on the negotiations for the EU future relationship as well as on the final trade deal.

Read the contents of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill here.

What has been changed?

A number of changes have been made to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill as follows:

The bill prohibits the possibility of an extension to the transition period and the procedures around that.

Workers' rights protections will now be part of a separate bill.

Checks and balances that MPs were offered as an inducement to pass the old bill in October are gone.

A clause on child refugees. The bill removes the requirement, introduced by Lord Dubs, to agree a deal that if an unaccompanied child claims international protection in the EU, they may come to the UK if they have relatives living in the country.

What happens next?

The House of Commons will vote this afternoon on the bill.

If the Withdrawal Agreement Bill becomes law, the withdrawal agreement also needs to be ratified by the European Parliament next month.

Then the stage will be set for Brexit on 31 January, when the post-Brexit transition period will begin.

The UK will still follow all the EU's rules and regulations for 11 months.