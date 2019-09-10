News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boris Johnson’s second bid to trigger general election fails

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 12:54 AM

Boris Johnson has suffered another humiliating Commons defeat after his second bid for a snap general election was rejected by MPs.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to head to the polls next month to break the political deadlock, as he accused opposition parties of making “outrageous excuses” to delay.

But Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid – which needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons – while the risk of a no-deal remained.

MPs voted 293 to 46, short of the 434 needed – marking the new PM’s sixth Commons defeat.

Mr Johnson said Jeremy Corbyn had become the first leader of the opposition in the country’s history to “show his confidence” in the Government “by declining the opportunity to have an election with a view to removing the Government”.

But amid stormy scenes in the chamber Mr Corbyn said he would not let his party walk into “traps laid by this Prime Minister”.

“This Government is only interested in shutting down Parliament to avoid any scrutiny,” the Labour leader said.

The PM insisted he would not ask for another Brexit delay, despite royal assent being given to legislation requiring a delay to Brexit beyond October 31 unless a divorce deal is approved or Parliament agrees to leaving the EU without one by October 19.

Mr Johnson said: “It’s plain from the turbulent reaction of the benches opposite that they simply want another delay and I will not have that.

“I must warn members that their behaviour in thwarting the will of the people is undermining respect for this House in the country.

“If honourable members want a delay, the only proper way to do it is to ask permission from our masters the people, from our masters the voters.”

In a day of high drama in the Commons in which the Speaker John Bercow announced his intention to stand down next month, MPs also demanded the Government publish communications connected to prorogation and no-deal Brexit planning.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve’s demand for all written and electronic contact about the temporary suspension of Parliament and Operation Yellowhammer documents since July 23 to be released was approved by 311 votes to 302, a majority of nine.

- Press Association

