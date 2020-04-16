News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boris Johnson's popularity surges as he overcomes coronavirus battle

Boris Johnson's popularity surges as he overcomes coronavirus battle
The majority of people in the UK (51%) now have a favourable opinion of Mr Johnson, up 17 percentage points from early March
By Press Association
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 11:44 AM

Boris Johnson’s popularity has surged with the British public rallying around the Prime Minister as he recovers from coronavirus, a new study has found.

The majority of people (51%) now have a favourable opinion of Mr Johnson, up 17 percentage points from early March before lockdown measures were enacted, according to Ipsos MORI.

Meanwhile, whilst half of people polled were yet to make their minds up over new Labour leader Keir Starmer, those who did express a view said they expected him to improve the party’s fortunes by a seven-to-one margin.

Just 6% thought Keir Starmer would make the Labour Party worse following former leader Jeremy Corbyn’s departure.

The study was conducted between April 10 and 13, as the British Prime Minister was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital and travelled to Chequers to recuperate, with 1,069 participants taking part.

READ MORE

'I say it as it is' - Nadine Dorries forced to clarify UK lockdown comments after Twitter row

The public have also become more favourable towards the Tories since last month, the poll suggests, with the Conservative Party’s popularity increasing by seven percentage points.

And for the first time this year more people believe Britain is moving in the right direction by a small margin of 5%.

But 37% of those interviewed did not agree with the party’s actions, and three in 10 people (31%) said they still have an unfavourable opinion of Mr Johnson.

The Liberal Democrats have a larger hurdle to overcome, with 42% of people looking at the party critically.

Ipsos MORI managing director of public affairs, Kelly Beaver said: “Our findings show that during these uncertain times, public opinion continues to move in a more favourable direction for Boris Johnson as he leads the country through the coronavirus crisis and Brits rally round the Government, an effect we’re seeing in a number of countries.

“There is a glimmer of hope for Keir Starmer as he takes over as Labour leader, with more people thinking he will make the Labour Party better than worse.

“Only time will tell if that translates into popular support for the party rising," she added.

READ MORE

Scientist challenges UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on face masks

More on this topic

‘Shocked’ Starmer calls for unity after leaked dossier on Labour infighting‘Shocked’ Starmer calls for unity after leaked dossier on Labour infighting

New UK Labour leader launches probe into leak of anti-Semitism reportNew UK Labour leader launches probe into leak of anti-Semitism report

Teenager dies after falling from south London balconyTeenager dies after falling from south London balcony

Anti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of ‘smearing’ whistleblowersAnti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of ‘smearing’ whistleblowers

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

How does the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies work?How does the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies work?

Covid-19: Call for urgent mental health research to support peopleCovid-19: Call for urgent mental health research to support people

Anxiety concerns highlighted by people at the beginning of lockdown – surveyAnxiety concerns highlighted by people at the beginning of lockdown – survey

Hundreds protest over Michigan governor’s social distancing orderHundreds protest over Michigan governor’s social distancing order


Lifestyle

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.One List, Five Meals: dinner sorted for the week

Emperor of Ice Cream are today remembered by many as the great Cork band that never was. This is their story, writes Ed PowerB-Side the Leeside: Emperor of Ice Cream and the album that never was

This summer Leaving Cert students are facing something we've never asked of students before writes Richard Hogan.Learning Points: Helping your teen to study during Covid-19 lockdown

Dog sleds and ice palaces from the snugness of your sofa.This company is offering a four-day virtual holiday in the Arctic and it’s completely free

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »