Boris Johnson’s ‘no ifs, no buts’ Brexit Cabinet assembles for first meeting

Boris Johnson has commenced his first Cabinet meeting since becoming UK Prime Minister and launching a brutal cull of his predecessor’s team to deliver his “no ifs, no buts” Brexit by the Halloween deadline.

Arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg and Vote Leave veterans Priti Patel and Dominic Raab joined discussions at the top table in Downing Street this morning.

Mr Johnson was flanked by Chancellor Sajid Javid on his left and Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill to his right. Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives for the first Cabinet meeting (Aaron Chown/PA)

The new Conservative leader told the room it was “wonderful to see this new team assembled here” which respects the “depth and breadth of talent in our extraordinary party”.

“As you all know we have a momentous task ahead of us, at a pivotal moment in our country’s history,” he added.

“We are now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on October 31 or indeed earlier – no ifs, no buts.

“But we are not going to wait until October 31 to get on with a fantastic new agenda for our country, and that means delivering the priorities of the people.”

- Press Association