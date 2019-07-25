News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boris Johnson’s ‘no ifs, no buts’ Brexit Cabinet assembles for first meeting

Boris Johnson’s ‘no ifs, no buts’ Brexit Cabinet assembles for first meeting
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 09:14 AM

Boris Johnson has commenced his first Cabinet meeting since becoming UK Prime Minister and launching a brutal cull of his predecessor’s team to deliver his “no ifs, no buts” Brexit by the Halloween deadline.

Arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg and Vote Leave veterans Priti Patel and Dominic Raab joined discussions at the top table in Downing Street this morning.

Mr Johnson was flanked by Chancellor Sajid Javid on his left and Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill to his right.

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives for the first Cabinet meeting (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives for the first Cabinet meeting (Aaron Chown/PA)

The new Conservative leader told the room it was “wonderful to see this new team assembled here” which respects the “depth and breadth of talent in our extraordinary party”.

“As you all know we have a momentous task ahead of us, at a pivotal moment in our country’s history,” he added.

“We are now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on October 31 or indeed earlier – no ifs, no buts.

“But we are not going to wait until October 31 to get on with a fantastic new agenda for our country, and that means delivering the priorities of the people.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jeffrey Donaldson: DUP won't vote to remove 'no-deal' Brexit optionJeffrey Donaldson: DUP won't vote to remove 'no-deal' Brexit option

Talk is cheap but meeting climate goals will cost untold billionsTalk is cheap but meeting climate goals will cost untold billions

British not fit to govern a North they don’t give a stuff aboutBritish not fit to govern a North they don’t give a stuff about

Letter to the Editor: Hopefully Boris will get kicked to touchLetter to the Editor: Hopefully Boris will get kicked to touch

Boris JohnsonBrexitTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Researchers aim to unravel mystery of how human embryos developResearchers aim to unravel mystery of how human embryos develop

Boris Johnson ‘broke protocol by revealing what was said in audience with Queen’Boris Johnson ‘broke protocol by revealing what was said in audience with Queen’

Three bodies pulled from water in UK as public warned over cooling off in hot weatherThree bodies pulled from water in UK as public warned over cooling off in hot weather

Too much caffeine during pregnancy may damage baby’s liver, study suggestsToo much caffeine during pregnancy may damage baby’s liver, study suggests


Lifestyle

When you replace what you can’t say with what you have to say you have the same outcome — censorship, writes Richard HoganOutrage at free speech leads to censorship

WE ALL know how important it is that kids get outdoors to play and exercise but the reality is it is sometimes hard to do.Mum's the word: Making time to get out and enjoy exercise in the great outdoors

Forget high heels. From high end to high street, as we crave comfort with our style, trainers have become a runaway success, writes Annmarie O’Connor.Best foot forward: The rise and fall of the sneaker

DONAL Chambers is course co-ordinator on Kinsale College’s Sustainability and Permaculture course and the chair of Transition Towns Kinsale. His partner Máiread Cronin trained as a veterinary nurse and now combines care of the couple’s children with volunteering with St Vincent De Paul and training as a Roots of Empathy instructor.Parents for the Planet: ‘They eat whatever comes out of the garden’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »