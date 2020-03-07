Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds pictured for first time since baby announcement

Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds has been pictured for the first time since announcing she was expecting a child.

Downing Street shared photographs of the 31-year-old alongside the British Prime Minister at a reception held in Number 10 on Thursday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Ms Symonds’ growing baby bump – and a large engagement ring – were visible in the pictures released this morning.

Tomorrow it’s #InternationalWomensDay. We celebrated earlier this week by hosting a reception at Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/Ew2VrD6PjK — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 7, 2020

The pair announced last weekend that they were engaged and expecting a baby in the “early summer”, with Ms Symonds telling her followers on Instagram she felt “incredibly blessed”.

She said she and Mr Johnson, 55, got engaged at the end of last year “and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer”.

The announcement came after months of speculation as Ms Symonds had not been seen in public since the general election in December. Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds outside Number 10 following the Conservatives’ election victory (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

Earlier this week, the PM indicated he would “almost certainly” be taking paternity leave when his new baby arrives.

In a separate interview, though, he appeared flustered when asked if he will be changing nappies.

The new arrival will be the third baby born to a serving British prime minister in recent history.

Tony Blair’s wife Cherie gave birth to son Leo in May 2000, three years after her husband’s first election victory.

David Cameron and his wife Samantha welcomed daughter Florence in 2010, three months after the then-PM had formed a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats after that year’s general election produced a hung parliament.

The last babies born to prime ministers before Leo and Florence arrived more than 150 years ago.