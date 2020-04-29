News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds gives birth to baby boy

By Press Association
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, the couple have announced.

A spokeswoman for the British Prime Minister and his partner said both mother and baby are “doing very well” after the birth in a London hospital on Wednesday morning.

The spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

TOPIC: Boris Johnson

