Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Boris Johnson’s father admits breaking UK lockdown rules after grandchild born

By Press Association
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 11:25 AM

Boris Johnson’s father has told how he broke Covid-19 lockdown rules to buy a newspaper after the British Prime Minister’s son was born.

The PM and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announced she had given birth to a baby boy on April 29 weeks after Mr Johnson was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus.

His father Stanley Johnson today spoke of his delight after his grandchild was named Wilfred after the PM’s grandfather, a Second World War RAF pilot.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’m thrilled that Boris and Carrie have named their boy … after my father Wilfred.

Carrie Symonds, partner of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and his father Stanley Johnson (John Stillwell/PA)
Carrie Symonds, partner of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and his father Stanley Johnson (John Stillwell/PA)

“It’s a wonderful strange feeling actually to see that this name is going to live on in this young boy.

“I actually broke the lockdown rule … but I went, I said ‘there’s bound to be something in the papers’ and went across to the garage … I said ‘I know I’m not really meant to be out buying a newspaper, I’m not sure it’s an essential journey, but I just think there’s something in the paper today about my 14th grandchild’.”

Mr Johnson also revealed how he prayed for his son when he was at “death’s door” after the PM was admitted to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London suffering with Covid-19.

“I think I was as worried as any father would be if their child is at death’s door,” he said.

“I was certainly worried, I’ve got to tell you, I make no bones about it, I said a prayer or two.”

