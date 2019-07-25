News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boris Johnson’s Brexit stance unacceptable, says EU’s Barnier after UK PM’s speech

Boris Johnson’s Brexit stance unacceptable, says EU’s Barnier after UK PM’s speech
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 04:27 PM

Boris Johnson’s Brexit stance was criticised as “unacceptable” by Michel Barnier shortly after the British Prime Minister called for the EU to rethink its opposition to a new deal.

Brussels’ chief Brexit negotiator described Mr Johnson’s first Commons statement as British PM as “rather combative”, in a message to member states today.

The new Tory leader told MPs that Theresa May’s thrice-rejected deal was “unacceptable” and that the “abolition” of the Irish backstop to prevent a hard border was essential.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Parliament for the first time in the top job (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Parliament for the first time in the top job (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/)

But Mr Barnier responded tersely to the British PM’s speech in a message sent to member states and widely-circulated in Brussels media.

“PM Johnson has stated that if an agreement is to be reached it goes by way of eliminating the backstop. This is of course unacceptable and not within the mandate of the European Council,” Mr Bariner wrote.

The negotiator said Brussels would analyse any solutions compatible with the existing Withdrawal Agreement and reaffirmed a commitment to rework the political declaration.

“But as suggested by his rather combative speech, we have to be ready for a situation where he gives priority to the planning for ‘no deal’, partly to heap pressure on thee unity of the EU27,” he wrote.

“I note also the many strong reactions to the speech in the House of Commons. In this context we must follow carefully the further political and economic reactions and developments in the UK following the speech.”

The message came shortly before Mr Johnson was due to talk to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in a phone call.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Varadkar and Johnson on Brexit collision course over backstop

More on this topic

Johnson urges Brussels to drop its opposition to new Brexit dealJohnson urges Brussels to drop its opposition to new Brexit deal

Boris Johnson pledges to make Britian 'greatest place on earth' by 2050Boris Johnson pledges to make Britian 'greatest place on earth' by 2050

Boris Johnson: What his first speech as prime minister suggests is in store for BritainBoris Johnson: What his first speech as prime minister suggests is in store for Britain

All eyes on new PM as he gives his team a Cabinet pep talkAll eyes on new PM as he gives his team a Cabinet pep talk

Boris JohnsonBrexitMichel BarnierTOPIC: Boris Johnson

More in this Section

Up to 150 migrants feared drowned after boats capsize off LibyaUp to 150 migrants feared drowned after boats capsize off Libya

US to resume federal executions for first time since 2003US to resume federal executions for first time since 2003

Jeffrey Epstein found injured in cell ahead of US sex trafficking trialJeffrey Epstein found injured in cell ahead of US sex trafficking trial

North Korean missiles fired into the sea believed to be new weaponsNorth Korean missiles fired into the sea believed to be new weapons


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »