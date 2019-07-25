Boris Johnson’s Brexit stance unacceptable, says EU’s Barnier after UK PM’s speech

Boris Johnson’s Brexit stance was criticised as “unacceptable” by Michel Barnier shortly after the British Prime Minister called for the EU to rethink its opposition to a new deal.

Brussels’ chief Brexit negotiator described Mr Johnson’s first Commons statement as British PM as “rather combative”, in a message to member states today.

The new Tory leader told MPs that Theresa May’s thrice-rejected deal was “unacceptable” and that the “abolition” of the Irish backstop to prevent a hard border was essential. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Parliament for the first time in the top job (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/)

But Mr Barnier responded tersely to the British PM’s speech in a message sent to member states and widely-circulated in Brussels media.

“PM Johnson has stated that if an agreement is to be reached it goes by way of eliminating the backstop. This is of course unacceptable and not within the mandate of the European Council,” Mr Bariner wrote.

The negotiator said Brussels would analyse any solutions compatible with the existing Withdrawal Agreement and reaffirmed a commitment to rework the political declaration.

“But as suggested by his rather combative speech, we have to be ready for a situation where he gives priority to the planning for ‘no deal’, partly to heap pressure on thee unity of the EU27,” he wrote.

“I note also the many strong reactions to the speech in the House of Commons. In this context we must follow carefully the further political and economic reactions and developments in the UK following the speech.”

The message came shortly before Mr Johnson was due to talk to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in a phone call.

- Press Association