Boris Johnson warned of ‘disaster’ unless he keeps Brexit promise

Boris Johnson was warned that he faces “disaster” unless he meets his Brexit pledge as a hardened Eurosceptic refused a job in his government.

Steve Baker, an influential figure in the European Research Group of Tories, turned down a job offer from Mr Johnson because he feared a repeat of the “powerlessness” he felt as a junior Brexit minister under Theresa May.

He insisted he had “total confidence” in the new UK Prime Minister to deliver on his commitment to meet the October 31 Brexit deadline, but in a sign that hardliners will force him to keep the pledge Mr Baker said: “Disaster awaits otherwise.”

With regret, I have turned down a ministerial job. I cannot repeat my experience of powerlessness as a junior @DExEUgov minister with the work done in @cabinetofficeuk. I have total confidence in @BorisJohnson to take us out of the EU by 31 Oct. Disaster awaits otherwise. — Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) July 25, 2019

Ministerial changes announced included Nigel Adams, who returns to Government after resigning over Mrs May’s Brexit tactics. Kit Malthouse in Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

He has been a loyal supporter of Mr Johnson and was rewarded with a role at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Lucy Frazer moves from Solicitor General to the Ministry of Justice.

Kit Malthouse, who was Mr Johnson’s deputy mayor for policing during their time in London’s City Hall, has become a Home Office minister.

Delighted to have been asked by the Prime Minister to continue as Schools Minister pushing forward our agenda to raise standards in schools so that we give every child the knowledge and ability to succeed in an exciting post Brexit global future. pic.twitter.com/K7agxi7jJ5 — Nick Gibb (@NickGibbUK) July 25, 2019

Conor Burns has been appointed a minister at the Department for International Trade.

George Eustice returns as Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – he resigned from Defra in protest at Theresa May allowing a vote on delaying Brexit.

Therese Coffey gets a promotion from a junior minister at Defra to full Minister of State rank.

Christopher Pincher moves from deputy chief whip to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Nick Gibb retains his role at the Department for Education, Jesse Norman stays as Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Mark Lancaster remains at the Ministry of Defence.

Andrew Stephenson has been made Minister of State at the Foreign Office and the Department for International Development, while Andrew Murrison remains at the same departments.

Chris Skidmore moves from universities minister to become Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care.

Chris Heaton-Harris, who also resigned over the Brexit delay, returns to the Government as a Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

Caroline Dinenage remains in her post at the Department of Health and Social Care while Justin Tomlinson remains a Minister of State at the Department for Work and Pensions.

But ministers on the way out include Stephen Hammond, a prominent opponent of a no-deal Brexit, who said it had been a “privilege” to serve in the Department of Health and Social Care.

I will support any Government efforts to secure a good deal with the EU, and I remain absolutely opposed to No Deal. — Stephen Hammond MP (@S_Hammond) July 25, 2019

He said: “I will support any Government efforts to secure a good deal with the EU, and I remain absolutely opposed to no deal.”

John Penrose said he was leaving his post in the Northern Ireland Office but would keep his role as the Prime Minister’s anti-corruption champion.

Good news & bad..... the bad is I have to bid farewell to Northern Ireland (lovely place, lovely people, good luck to my successor); the good is that I'm 'license renewed' as Prime Minister Boris's anti-corruption champ (crime lords & kleptocrats beware!). — John Penrose (@JohnPenroseNews) July 25, 2019

