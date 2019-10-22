Boris Johnson urges UK MPs to back Brexit Bill and 'enable the process of healing'

Update: DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) said: “The simple plank, Prime Minister, for the mechanisms ensuring both communities are protected in the Belfast Agreement is, and I state from the Agreement itself ‘to ensure that all sections of the community can participate and work together, and that all sections are protected, arrangements to ensure key decisions are taken on a cross-community basis’.

He questioned how this complies with the terms of the Prime Minister’s agreement and his earlier comments that decisions are made “on a majority basis”.

Mr Johnson replied: “It is the salient feature of these arrangements, that they evaporate, they disintegrate, they vanish, unless a majority of the Northern Ireland Assembly elects to keep them.”

Update: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs that if they back his Withdrawal Agreement Bill then “we can get Brexit done and move our country on”.

Boris Johnson said that Saturday’s Commons defeat meant he had to “accelerate our preparations” for a no-deal.

He told the Commons: “Today, Mr Speaker, we have the opportunity to put all that right because if this house backs this legislation, if we ratify this new deal – which I believe is profoundly in the interest of our whole United Kingdom and our European friends – we can get Brexit done and move our country on.

“And we can de-escalate those no-deal preparations immediately and turn them off next week and instead concentrate on the great enterprise of building a new relationship of the closest co-operation and friendship, as I said on Saturday, with our European neighbours.”

He told MPs that if they passed the Bill it would enable the process of healing over Brexit to begin.

“If we pass this Bill tonight we will have the opportunity to address the priorities not just of our relations with the EU, but the people’s priorities at home,” he said.

“If we do this deal, if we pass this deal and the legislation that enables it, we can turn the page and allow this country and this Parliament to begin to heal and unite.”

Mr Johnson said he believed voting for the Bill would “unleash a great tide of investment” into the country, adding: “By voting for this deal tonight we will deliver a powerful, positive shot in the arm for the UK economy.”

To be clear - MPs who say they will support the Bill and honour the referendum, but who then vote against the Programme Motion *ARE* voting to kill the Bill. They are just banking on voters not understanding that. — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) October 22, 2019

Independent Lady Sylvia Hermon (North Down) said the Bill fails to explain the new consent process for Northern Ireland in the Brexit deal.

She said: “I say very clearly to the Prime Minister, do not take the people of Northern Ireland for fools – we are not fools. The Prime Minister needs to explain in detail how his new consent process operates.”

Mr Johnson said the process is detailed in the unilateral declaration made between the UK and Ireland.

He added there are a “small minority of economic arrangements” in Northern Ireland which remain in alignment with the EU for four years unless and until a majority vote of the Stormont assembly elects to remain in alignment.

Speaker John Bercow told MPs he has not selected any of the amendments tabled to the second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill.

A vote on whether to give the Bill a second reading is expected at 7pm.

Update: Downing Street has warned that a no-deal Brexit is more likely if MPs reject the British Government’s proposed timetable for the passage of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through Parliament.

The British Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “Voting down a programme motion has serious implications.

“It means legislation can drift on and on and that is not in the interests of the UK or the European Union which has made clear itself that it wishes to move on.”

Asked if voting down the motion would lead to a Brexit delay, he said: “Voting down the programme motion risks handing control over the situation to the European Union and therefore making no-deal more likely.”

The spokesman refused to comment on alternative plans if the programme motion falls, and said: “We would set that out in due course so what we’re focused on is first winning support for a deal.

“If MPs do finally vote for a deal the public will rightly expect them to get on with passing the legislation so that we can leave on October 31.”

Meanwhile, A British Labour MP Mary Creagh tweeted: “Brexit bill – workers rights provisions only apply to PRIMARY legislation (bills) not statutory instruments of which there will be loads. Imperative we reject.”

Here is the final version of my amendment that would require the government to seek an extension to the transition to Dec 2022 unless MPs vote to the contrary. Essential to stop hardline ERG members forcing through No Deal Brexit in Dec 2020. pic.twitter.com/RM60mNtvKK — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) October 22, 2019

Earlier: Brexit delay still possible, Tusk tells UK MPs preparing to vote on Johnson’s deal

Donald Tusk has reassured British MPs that a Brexit extension is still on the table as they prepare for a Commons showdown on Boris Johnson’s new deal.

Two crucial votes today will determine whether the British Prime Minister will be able to live up to his “do or die” commitment to take the UK out of the European Union by the October 31 deadline.

French President Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker had applied pressure on MPs with hints that Mr Johnson’s deal is the last and that any further delay may not be granted.

I am consulting EU leaders on how to respond to the British request for an Art. 50 extension. We should be ready for every scenario. But I made clear to PM @BorisJohnson: a no-deal #Brexit will never be our decision. My speech @Europarl_EN: https://t.co/TtYap11Cfl #EUCO — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 22, 2019

But European Council president Mr Tusk suggested another extension to Article 50 could be granted as he consults EU leaders over the requested delay and MPs prepare to debate the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

“It is obvious that the result of these consultations will very much depend on what the British Parliament decides, or doesn’t decide,” he said in a speech at the council today.

“We should be ready for every scenario. But one thing must be clear: as I said to Prime Minister Johnson on Saturday, a no-deal Brexit will never be our decision.”

As his time in the top job comes to a close, Mr Juncker said it has “pained” him to spend so much time dealing with Brexit, which he described as “a waste of time and a waste of energy”.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier also told the European Parliament that “this is the only possible agreement”, signalling it is the last deal any PM can broker.

In a full report, Mr Tusk said: “When it comes to Brexit, the European Council endorsed the deal reached by our negotiator and Prime Minister Johnson’s government. As you know, it is based on the deal that we agreed with the previous government. The changes concern the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, formerly known as the backstop.

“Prime Minister Johnson’s acceptance to have customs checks at the points of entry into Northern Ireland will allow us to avoid border checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland, and will ensure the integrity of the Single Market."

“The revised deal was possible and acceptable to the EU because: firstly, it had the support of Ireland; secondly, it had the support of the European Commission, ensuring that all our negotiating objectives were met; and thirdly, because it avoids a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

“On the Council side, we have just finalised the necessary steps for the EU’s approval, and the legal texts are now with you. The European Parliament has a role to play, and it is an important one.

“The situation is quite complex following events over the weekend in the UK, and the British request for an extension of the Article 50 process.

“I am consulting the leaders on how to react, and will decide in the coming days.”

My last words @Europarl_EN: Thank you for your responsible position on #Brexit and extension. After what I have heard in this chamber today, I have no doubt that we should treat the British request for extension in all seriousness. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 22, 2019

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, tweeted: “Before we give consent all problems faced by EU27 nationals in the UK need to be solved, including the threat of deportations for those who haven’t registered in time.

“We don’t want our EU citizens to become victims in another ‘Windrush’ scandal.”