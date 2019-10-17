Boris Johnson urges MPs to ‘get Brexit done’ ahead of battle over 11th-hour deal

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to “come together and get Brexit done”, after his battle to get his last-minute deal approved by Parliament intensified when the DUP ruled out backing the agreement.

Following days of intense negotiations, the British Prime Minister announced he had struck a “great new deal” with Brussels as he headed to a summit of EU leaders on Thursday.

But it must still be passed by Parliament, and Mr Johnson’s key ally, the DUP, was standing firm over its objections to his agreement and insisted it would not get their backing.

The Democratic Unionist Party will be unable to support these proposals in Parliament

Mr Johnson appeared to be directly appealing to Arlene Foster’s party at a Brussels press conference alongside European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, saying the deal allowed the UK to leave the bloc “whole and entire”.

Mr Juncker has said "I am happy about the deal but I am sad about Brexit"

He continued: “fair” and “reasonable” agreement would protect the Irish peace process and allow the whole of the UK to take part in new free trade deals.

“I hope very much now, speaking of elected representatives, that my fellow MPs in Westminster do now come together to get Brexit done, to get this excellent deal over the line and deliver Brexit without any more delay,” he added.