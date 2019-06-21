News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boris Johnson turned down Sky News debate, says presenter

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 09:06 PM

A Sky News presenter has said that Boris Johnson has turned down the chance to appear in a Tory leadership debate next Tuesday.

Sky News anchor Kay Burley tweeted that the front-runner in the race to be the next prime minister has said “no” to a TV showdown with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt next week.

The former London mayor has already agreed to a televised head-to-head with Mr Hunt on ITV, hosted by Julie Etchingham, on July 9.

It is understood that Mr Johnson’s camp are still in discussions about other broadcast events, including with Sky.

Ms Burley tweeted: “All set to chair #Toryleadershipdebate on @SkyNews next Tuesday. @Jeremy_Hunt agreed to take part but @BorisJohnson has said no. Really?

“The set’s built, the Tory supporting audience primed. Are you really going to let them and YOUR country down, Boris?”

Mr Johnson refused to take part in a Channel 4 debate last week but did show up for a BBC discussion between the then five Tory leadership candidates on Tuesday.

The ex-foreign secretary and Mr Hunt will take part in 16 hustings events across the country in the coming weeks as the 160,000 Conservative Party members decide who should succeed Theresa May in Downing Street.

It is understood the BBC want to continue their coverage with a special Question Time with Fiona Bruce.

- Press Association

