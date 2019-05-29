NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Boris Johnson to appear in court over £350 million Brexit claim

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 11:25 AM

Boris Johnson will be summonsed to court to face accusations of misconduct in public office over claims he was lying when he said the UK gave the EU £350m a week.

The favourite to win the Tory leadership race faces a private prosecution by campaigner Marcus Ball.

Lawyers representing Mr Ball lodged an application to summons Mr Johnson to court, claiming he had deliberately misled the public during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016 and then repeated the statement during the 2017 general election.

I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested

In a written decision, District Judge Margot Coleman said Mr Johnson will be summonsed to court.

She wrote: “The allegations which have been made are unproven accusations and I do not make any findings of fact.

“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted. The charges are indictable only.

“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial.

“The charges can only be dealt with in the Crown Court.”

Mr Ball has raised more than £200,000 through a  ‘Brexit Justice’ crowdfunding campaign to pay for the private prosecution.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Campbell expulsion from Labour ‘spiteful’, says party’s deputy leader

More on this topic

€16bn of Irish goods sold to the UK in 2017

Campbell expulsion from Labour ‘spiteful’, says party’s deputy leader

Tory leadership: Javid pledges to put 20,000 police officers back on beat

Pound now 3% down this month; falling for three consecutive weeks

Boris JohnsonTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Police in UK hunt man who tried to kidnap nine-year-old girl

Campbell expulsion from Labour ‘spiteful’, says party’s deputy leader

EU leaders split over top jobs in Brussels

Tornadoes hit US states leaving areas ‘like a warzone’


Lifestyle

Vintage View: What was domestic life like in an Irish castle?

How to '30 wear' proof your wardrobe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »