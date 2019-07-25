Boris Johnson pledges to make Britian 'greatest place on earth' by 2050

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his first Commons statement as Prime Minister to set a promise of making the UK the “greatest place on earth” by 2050.

“Our mission is to deliver Brexit on October 31 for the purpose of uniting and re-energising our great United Kingdom and making this country the greatest place on earth,” he said.

And when I say the greatest place on earth, I’m conscious that some may accuse me of hyperbole, but it’s useful to imagine the trajectory on which we could now be embarked.

“By 2050 it’s more than possible that the United Kingdom will be the greatest and most prosperous economy in Europe at the centre of a new network of trade deals which we have pioneered.”

Infrastructure investment, high-speed broadband, free ports and “unleashing the productive power” of the whole UK were ways he would deliver his vision, Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson insisted the UK must exit the EU by October 31, stating: “I, and all ministers, are committed to leaving on this date. Whatever the circumstances.

“To do otherwise would cause a catastrophic loss of confidence in our political system.

“It would leave the British people wondering whether their politicians could ever be trusted again to follow a clear democratic instruction.”

The PM said: “I would prefer us to leave the EU with a deal – I would much prefer it.

I believe that it is possible even at this late stage and I will work flat out to make it happen.

“But certain things need to be clear.

“The Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by my predecessor has been three times rejected by this House.

“Its terms are unacceptable to this Parliament and to this country.”

