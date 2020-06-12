News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boris Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past

Boris Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past
Boris Johnson said: “The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny". Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 01:39 PM

Boris Johnson has said it is “absurd and shameful” that the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was at risk of attack from anti-racism protesters.

Speaking after the memorial was boarded up to protect it ahead of more planned weekend demonstrations, the British Prime Minister said on Twitter: “We cannot now try to edit or censor our past.” 

A protective box was placed around the statue of the former premier, who led Britain during the Second World War struggle against the Nazis, after it was targeted during Black Lives Matter protests last weekend.

It was vandalised with the words “Was a racist”, while the Cenotaph, which has also now been protected with hoarding, was also targeted.

The protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the US, saw clashes between protesters and police in London, while in Bristol a statue of Edward Colston was pulled down and dumped in the harbour.

Mr Johnson said: “The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny.

READ MORE

Khan warns of ‘violence and disorder’ as far-right protest planned in London

“It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protesters.

“Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial.” 

The British Prime Minister voiced his opposition to the decision by a host of local authorities to remove a string of monuments and statues as the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement continues to be felt across the country.

The Conservative Party leader said to take statues down would “be to lie about our history”.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals in London announced they will remove two statues of their namesakes from public view due to their links to the slave trade.

Boris Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past
Fencing put up around the Robert Clayton statue at St Thomas' hospital in London. Clayton, a former Lord Mayor of London, had ties to the Royal African Company, which transported slaves to the Americas. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council has delayed plans to temporarily remove a statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell after angry residents vowed to fight to protect it.

The council had originally said it would move the statue from Poole Quay on Thursday over concerns it was on a target list compiled by anti-racism activists due to his associations with the Nazis and the Hitler Youth programme, as well as his actions in the military.

The sculpture features on a “topple the racists” website which lists more than 60 statues and memorials across the UK which they argue should be taken down, because they “celebrate slavery and racism”.

But Mr Johnson, in a series of social media posts, said: “We cannot pretend to have a different history.

“The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations.

“They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults.

READ MORE

Tomorrow's Black Lives Matter protest in London called off over far-right fears

“To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come.” The PM also addressed the ongoing anti-racism demonstrations, arguing the protests had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence” and labelled attacks on police “abhorrent”.

More than 130 people have been arrested as over 155,000 people across the UK took part in almost 200 demonstrations, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council -NPCC-.

A total of 62 police officers have been injured in the protests triggered by the death of Mr Floyd.

Boris Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past
A statue of Lord Kitchener in Chatham, Kent, England. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA

While accepting there was “much more work to do” on tackling racism in the UK, the PM added: “The only responsible course of action is to stay away from these protests.”

His remarks come as reports suggested violent protesters could be jailed within 24 hours after Britain's Justice Secretary Robert Buckland and Home Secretary Priti Patel drew up plans based on the response to the 2011 London riots.

Anybody caught vandalising, causing criminal damage or assaulting police officers could be quickly processed through magistrates’ courts with extended opening hours, according to The Times.

Black Lives Matter organisers said they have cancelled a protest in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday over fears it would be hijacked by far-right groups.

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson has expressed support for calls by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance for people to travel to the capital to protect monuments.

A similar protest is still expected to go ahead on Friday but London Mayor Sadiq Khan has pleaded with the public to stay at home amid concerns that further protests in London, particularly by far-right groups which “advocate hatred and division”, could lead to violence and disorder.

READ MORE

'This is profiling' - UK police force apologises after video shows officers confronting black couple

More on this topic

John Cleese criticises decision to remove Fawlty Towers episode from UKTVJohn Cleese criticises decision to remove Fawlty Towers episode from UKTV

Statue of black playwright attacked in same UK city where slave trader's statue was toppledStatue of black playwright attacked in same UK city where slave trader's statue was toppled

'This is profiling' - UK police force apologises after video shows officers confronting black couple'This is profiling' - UK police force apologises after video shows officers confronting black couple

Tomorrow's Black Lives Matter protest in London called off over far-right fearsTomorrow's Black Lives Matter protest in London called off over far-right fears


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Avoidable medication errors cost 1,700 lives in England every year – studyAvoidable medication errors cost 1,700 lives in England every year – study

Slave trader’s name removed from UK tower block as more statues set to go in LondonSlave trader’s name removed from UK tower block as more statues set to go in London

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven yearsKelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven years

Egypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by coronavirusEgypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by coronavirus


Lifestyle

Irene Feighan looks back on two decades of Feelgood, from the hotpants diet to guest editors, fertility issues, and reports on the big issues in our lives20/20 vision: celebrating two decades of Feelgood

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

Issues around race are never far away in discussions of American society, but the timing of the release of Spike Lee's latest film seems particularly pertinentWeekend TV highlights: Spike Lee's new film and Artemis Fowl lead the charge on the streaming services

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »