Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after Covid-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed.

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital yesterday with continuing coronavirus symptoms, as UK ministers resisted pressure to set out an “exit strategy” from the lockdown.

Downing Street said the UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Mr Johnson was in intensive care with Covid-19.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Two uniformed police officers were stationed at the entrance to St Thomas’ Hospital on Monday evening where Mr Johnson is being treated.

Throughout the day officers and police vehicles could be seen entering and exiting the central London hospital.