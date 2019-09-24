'Boris Johnson isn’t fit to be prime minister': UK politicians react to Supreme Court ruling

The leader of the Liberal Democrats in the UK has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the Supreme Court has ruled that Mr Johnson’s advice to the Queen to suspend the UK Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

The criticisms of Mr Johnson were echoed by the leader of the Labour Party and a former Tory, now independent MP.

Jo Swinson said the decision by the Supreme Court confirms that Boris Johnson “isn’t fit to be Prime Minister”.

“He’s misled Queen and country, and unlawfully silenced the people’s representatives,” she tweeted.

I’m on my way to resume my duties in the Commons and stop Brexit altogether.

Gina Miller, who led the legal challenge against the move to prorogue parliament, said outside the Supreme Court that it was a win for parliamentary sovereignty.

“Today’s ruling confirms that we are a nation governed by the rule of law. Rules that everyone even the Prime Minister is not above.”

Independent MP Dominic Grieve, who is a former member of the Conservative Party, said he was "not surprised" by the 11-judge unanimous court's ruling.

“I am not surprised with the judgement due to the gross misconduct by the Prime Minister,” he told the BBC.

“It was perfectly obvious that the reasoning and motivation for suspending Parliament was bogus and untrue and the reasons given, and I am delighted that the Supreme Court has stopped this unconstitutional act in its tracks,” he added.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, speaking at his party's annual conference in Brighton, said that Mr Johnson should "consider his position" after the ruling.

"It (Boris' decision to prorogue parliament) demonstrates a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power by him

"And the supreme court therefore passes the baton to the Speaker to recall parliament.

And I invite Boris Johnson in the historic words to consider his position. And become the shortest-serving prime minister there’s ever been.

Meanwhile, Brexit Party candidate Julian Malins said: “I am astonished that the Supreme Court has decided that this is not covered by the 9th provision of the Declaration of Right – that is to say, it is not proceeding.

Mr Malins, who is a barrister, added: “It will have extraordinary consequences in the coming decades, there will be endless litigation, a myriad of political activities.”

- Additional reporting Press Association