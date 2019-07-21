News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boris Johnson is asked what furniture he would need inside Number 10

Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 08:38 AM

Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson has been asked what furniture he would need inside Number 10 if he moves in this week, it is understood.

The former foreign secretary is said to have been approached by Downing Street officials asking what he will want in place should he become British prime minister on Wednesday, as is widely expected.

A source said Mr Johnson has not replied to the request, despite reports that he is to receive free furniture after allegedly telling civil servants he “didn’t have any stuff”.

Theresa May is thought to have largely furnished the flat with her own possessions, which will be moved out when she leaves office.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will leave Number 10 on Wednesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mr Johnson was given a choice as to whether he wanted to move his own furniture into Number 10, use items from ministerial flats in Admiralty House, or have new furniture bought.

The source said the reports in the Mail on Sunday were “nonsense” and that he would be taking his own items.

“If he is successful in the race, he will bring his own furniture,” they said.

“He has not requested any furniture.”

Mr Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds, 31, is expected to move into Number 10 with him if he becomes PM.

The Sun quoted a friend telling the paper on Saturday: “They’ve been living together a while and have agreed it will carry on if he wins on Tuesday.”

They would be the first unmarried couple to officially live in Number 10.

- Press Association

