'Extraordinary honour and privilege': Johnson elected Tory leader

Boris Johnson has been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party after beating out rival and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Johnson will officially become the new British Prime Minister tomorrow.

Mr Johnson was elected by 92,153 to 46,656.

He received 66% of the vote on an 87% turnout.

Theresa May will tender her resignation to the British Queen after taking Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons tomorrow afternoon for the final time.

Following the announcement, Mr Johnson gave his victory speech saying that it was an “extraordinary honour and privilege” to be elected Tory leader.

Mr Johnson said that Mr Hunt was a formidable opponent and thanked Theresa May for her service.

Outlining his plans, Mr Johnson said that his three priorities were - deliver, unite and defeat.

He reiterated that the mantra of his campaign had been to deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn.

He said that the Tory party has to reconcile two conflicting instincts: the instinct to work with others and the instinct for self-government.

Ms May was among the first to tweet her congratulations to Mr Johnson.

Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives - we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 23, 2019

Congratulations to @BorisJohnson on becoming Conservative Party Leader. Look forward to discussing our shared objectives of strengthening the Union, delivering Brexit & restoring devolution. pic.twitter.com/P8VV82UXAV — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) July 23, 2019

Congratulations @BorisJohnson. Looking forward to continuing our discussions on achieving our shared objectives to advance the Union, deliver Brexit and restore devolved government in NI. July 23, 2019

Congratulations @BorisJohnson. Let’s put aside our differences and work together to reverse police & TfL cuts, invest in affordable homes & secure further devolution to London - which you backed as Mayor. But I'll never stop speaking out against the catastrophic threat of Brexit. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 23, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn also shared his congratulations to the new Tory leader saying that while he had won the leadership contest, he had not won the support of the country.

Johnson’s No Deal Brexit would mean job cuts, higher prices in the shops, and risk our NHS being sold off to US corporations in a sweetheart deal with Donald Trump. The people of our country should decide who becomes the Prime Minister in a General Election. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 23, 2019

Michel Barnier also took to Twitter saying that the EU Commission look forward to "working constructively" with Mr Johnson "to achieve an orderly Brexit".

We look forward to working constructively w/ PM @BorisJohnson when he takes office, to facilitate the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement and achieve an orderly #Brexit. We are ready also to rework the agreed Declaration on a new partnership in line with #EUCO guidelines. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) July 23, 2019

In his victory speech, Mr Johnson said it was not irreconcilable to remain close with the EU and to deliver Brexit, adding: “I think we know that we can do it and that the people of this country are trusting in us to do it and we know that we will do it.”

US President Donald Trump who had thrown his support behind Mr Johnson during his campaign said that Mr Johnson "will be great".

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

On Monday, Alan Duncan quit as UK Foreign Office minister in protest at Mr Johnson’s expected victory, predicting a “crisis of government” if he becomes PM.

Just this morning, Anne Milton resigned as British education minister.

Chancellor Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke previously gave notice that they would resign rather than serve Mr Johnson.