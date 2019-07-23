News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Extraordinary honour and privilege': Johnson elected Tory leader

Boris Johnson gives his speech after being announced as the new Conservative party leader and next Prime Minister. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 12:05 PM

Boris Johnson has been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party after beating out rival and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Johnson will officially become the new British Prime Minister tomorrow.

Mr Johnson was elected by 92,153 to 46,656.

He received 66% of the vote on an 87% turnout.

Theresa May will tender her resignation to the British Queen after taking Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons tomorrow afternoon for the final time.

Following the announcement, Mr Johnson gave his victory speech saying that it was an “extraordinary honour and privilege” to be elected Tory leader.

Mr Johnson said that Mr Hunt was a formidable opponent and thanked Theresa May for her service.

Outlining his plans, Mr Johnson said that his three priorities were - deliver, unite and defeat.

He reiterated that the mantra of his campaign had been to deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn.

He said that the Tory party has to reconcile two conflicting instincts: the instinct to work with others and the instinct for self-government.

Ms May was among the first to tweet her congratulations to Mr Johnson.

Jeremy Corbyn also shared his congratulations to the new Tory leader saying that while he had won the leadership contest, he had not won the support of the country.

Michel Barnier also took to Twitter saying that the EU Commission look forward to "working constructively" with Mr Johnson "to achieve an orderly Brexit".

In his victory speech, Mr Johnson said it was not irreconcilable to remain close with the EU and to deliver Brexit, adding: “I think we know that we can do it and that the people of this country are trusting in us to do it and we know that we will do it.”

US President Donald Trump who had thrown his support behind Mr Johnson during his campaign said that Mr Johnson "will be great".

On Monday, Alan Duncan quit as UK Foreign Office minister in protest at Mr Johnson’s expected victory, predicting a “crisis of government” if he becomes PM.

Just this morning, Anne Milton resigned as British education minister.

Chancellor Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke previously gave notice that they would resign rather than serve Mr Johnson.

Another British cabinet minister has resigned ahead of leadership contest result

