News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boris Johnson enters No 10 with ‘no ifs or buts’ Brexit promise

Boris Johnson enters No 10 with ‘no ifs or buts’ Brexit promise
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 04:31 PM

Boris Johnson used his first speech as British Prime Minister to insist that Brexit will be delivered, and that he will give the country “the leadership it deserves”.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, the Tory leader said he would meet the October 31 deadline “no ifs or buts”.

Watched by girlfriend Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson promised he would “change this country for the better”.

Arriving in Downing Street after being invited by the Queen to form a government during an audience at Buckingham Palace, Mr Johnson vowed to prove the Brexit doubters wrong.

He said: “I am standing before you today, to tell you the British people, that those critics are wrong – the doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters are going to get it wrong again.”

He predicted that “the people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts because we are going to restore trust in our democracy”.

He added: “And we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts.

“And we will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free trade and mutual support.

“I have every confidence that in 99 days’ time we will have cracked it.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson confirmed as British Prime Minister by the Queen

“But you know what we aren’t going to wait 99 days, because the British people have had enough of waiting.

“The time has come to act, to take decisions, to give strong leadership and to change this country for the better.”

He promised action to fix the social care crisis, make the streets safe and improve the NHS.

He said: “I will take personal responsibility for the change I want to see.

“Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here.”

But on the issue of the Irish border – the main stumbling block in reaching a Brexit deal – Mr Johnson said he was “convinced” a solution could be found without checks at the Irish border and without the “anti-democratic backstop”.

He added: “It is of course vital at the same time that we prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no-deal.

“Not because we want that outcome, of course not, but because it is only common sense to prepare.”

Outgoing prime minister Theresa May and her husband Philip (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Outgoing prime minister Theresa May and her husband Philip (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mrs May had used her farewell address in Downing Street to urge Mr Johnson to secure a Brexit deal.

She said the “immediate priority” was “to complete our exit from the European Union in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom”.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Watch: Robert Mueller takes centre stage at Russia probe hearings

More on this topic

EU will be ready for no-deal Brexit, Barnier says in message to JohnsonEU will be ready for no-deal Brexit, Barnier says in message to Johnson

Mortgage approvals to UK home buyers pick up ahead of ‘Brexit showdown’Mortgage approvals to UK home buyers pick up ahead of ‘Brexit showdown’

IFA calls for 'Brexit fund' for farmersIFA calls for 'Brexit fund' for farmers

Structures not in place for border poll, MacGill summer school hearsStructures not in place for border poll, MacGill summer school hears

Boris JohnsonTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Iran’s president suggests deal possible over seized British-flagged oil tankerIran’s president suggests deal possible over seized British-flagged oil tanker

Heatwave brings new threat to fire-damaged Notre DameHeatwave brings new threat to fire-damaged Notre Dame

Waist size is a forgotten factor in defining obesity, researchers sayWaist size is a forgotten factor in defining obesity, researchers say

Boris Johnson confirmed as British Prime Minister by the QueenBoris Johnson confirmed as British Prime Minister by the Queen


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets artist Ian HumphreysDesign/life: Aileen Lee profiles artist Ian Humphreys

A new tour takes travellers to areas few Westerners visit. But scaling the Gheralta Mountains requires strength of faith, says Sarah Marshall.A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

The former Pussycat Doll talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy, being a good role model and tag-teaming at home with husband Max.Kimberly Wyatt: ‘The balance in my life is better than it’s ever been’

The leading gynaecologist and pelvic pain expert have co-authored a new book called Beating Endo. Lisa Salmon finds out more.Dr Iris Orbuch and Amy Stein: The women on a mission to stop endometriosis controlling your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »