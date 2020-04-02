News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Boris Johnson emerges from self-isolation to join UK applauding key workers

Boris Johnson emerges from self-isolation to join UK applauding key workers
By Press Association
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 09:19 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerged from self-isolation to join people around the UK applauding key workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second time the nationwide salute has taken place there, as people stood on their doorsteps to applaud those working to stem the outbreak of Covid-19.

Bagpipers took to the streets in Scotland, while families banged pans and fireworks were let off around the country.

Mr Johnson appeared briefly on the steps of Number 10 to join in, the first time he has been seen in person since announcing he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

READ MORE

‘Reckless’ British man jailed after hospital trip to see impact of Covid-19

He told those gathered outside: “I am not allowed out really, I am just standing here.”

Bagpipers across Scotland also performed a tune to show their appreciation for key workers, while Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish government gathered on the steps of Holyrood.

Finlay MacDonald, 42, of Clarkston in East Renfrewshire, took part in the Pipe Up! For The Key Workers! event.

He said: “It was great, a really special moment – all our neighbours were out in their gardens with a rousing round of applause.

“This is our way of entertaining people and showing our appreciation to key staff who are keeping us safe.”

Bagpipers were urged by the National Piping Centre to play Scotland The Brave in their own neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, emergency services personnel sounded their sirens to show their appreciation.

The first Clap For Carers took place on Thursday, March 26 and is expected to continue on a weekly basis.

ITV paused its programming as part of the tribute.

More on this topic

Coronavirus confirmed cases exceed a million worldwideCoronavirus confirmed cases exceed a million worldwide

Country in stronger position now than in Celtic Tiger crash to avoid austerity, says TaoiseachCountry in stronger position now than in Celtic Tiger crash to avoid austerity, says Taoiseach

‘Some players may have played their last game’‘Some players may have played their last game’

‘Reckless’ British man jailed after hospital trip to see impact of Covid-19‘Reckless’ British man jailed after hospital trip to see impact of Covid-19

clapcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus