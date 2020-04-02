Boris Johnson emerges from self-isolation to join UK applauding key workers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerged from self-isolation to join people around the UK applauding key workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second time the nationwide salute has taken place there, as people stood on their doorsteps to applaud those working to stem the outbreak of Covid-19.

Bagpipers took to the streets in Scotland, while families banged pans and fireworks were let off around the country.

Thank you to the NHS and all of our critical workers for all you are doing to fight #coronavirus. You really are an inspiration. #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouThursday #ClapForKeyWorkers pic.twitter.com/SRm2cAkAnQ — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 2, 2020

Mr Johnson appeared briefly on the steps of Number 10 to join in, the first time he has been seen in person since announcing he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

He told those gathered outside: “I am not allowed out really, I am just standing here.”

Bagpipers across Scotland also performed a tune to show their appreciation for key workers, while Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish government gathered on the steps of Holyrood.

Clapping for our brilliant NHS and social care workers with ⁦@JeaneF1MSP⁩ outside ⁦@scotgov⁩ HQ at 8pm. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all you are doing ❤️ #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS pic.twitter.com/aO5NlJgl2t — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 2, 2020

Finlay MacDonald, 42, of Clarkston in East Renfrewshire, took part in the Pipe Up! For The Key Workers! event.

He said: “It was great, a really special moment – all our neighbours were out in their gardens with a rousing round of applause.

“This is our way of entertaining people and showing our appreciation to key staff who are keeping us safe.”

Here’s just some of our officers and staff out this evening at @Poole_Hospital thanking our NHS, community care professionals and key workers for all their efforts during #COVID19 👏🏻👏🏻#ClapForKeyWorkers #ClapForCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/PSDbfnEaTw — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) April 2, 2020

Bagpipers were urged by the National Piping Centre to play Scotland The Brave in their own neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, emergency services personnel sounded their sirens to show their appreciation.

The first Clap For Carers took place on Thursday, March 26 and is expected to continue on a weekly basis.

ITV paused its programming as part of the tribute.