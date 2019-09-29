News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boris Johnson denies squeezing thigh of journalist

By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 07:36 PM

Downing Street has been forced to deny claims that Boris Johnson squeezed the thigh of a journalist under the table during a private lunch.

Charlotte Edwardes said the incident took place at the offices of The Spectator magazine in London shortly after Mr Johnson became editor in 1999.

After the lunch, she said she had confided in the young woman who was sitting on the other side of Mr Johnson, who told her: “Oh God, he did exactly the same to me.”

But a Number 10 spokesman said: “This allegation is untrue.”

Writing her first column for The Sunday Times, Ms Edwardes said: “I’m seated on Johnson’s right; on his left is a young woman I know.

“More wine is poured; more wine is drunk. Under the table I feel Johnson’s hand on my thigh. He gives it a squeeze.

“His hand is high up my leg and he has enough inner flesh beneath his fingers to make me sit suddenly upright.”

Labour’s shadow secretary for women and equalities Dawn Butler said it was a “shocking but sadly all too familiar story,” she tweeted.

What is it about powerful men feeling entitled to harass women? Boris Johnson has serious questions to answer

The allegations – and Labour’s efforts to capitalise on the row – have caused fury in Number 10 at the start of the Conservative Party conference.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock played down the report saying there were “always lots of other stories in papers”.

Speaking at a Tory party fringe event in Manchester hosted by HuffPostUK, he said: “Boris has never lectured other people about their private lives.

“I think that we should concentrate on delivering on what we are in politics for, which in my view is to serve the citizens of this country.”

- Press Association

