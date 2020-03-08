News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boris Johnson branded ‘traitor’ as he visits flood-hit town

By Press Association
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 02:44 PM

The British Prime Minister was met with heckles as he arrived in Worcestershire, in the English Midlands, to see efforts to tackle flooding.

Boris Johnson arrived on the banks of the River Severn in Bewdley this afternoon and was taken to view flood defences by Environment Agency staff.

Some onlookers shouted “traitor” at Mr Johnson, who has faced criticism for failing to visit flood-hit communities sooner.

Bewdley has been among the worst-hit areas in England following the wettest February on record.

Mr Johnson said he would “get Bewdley done” as he spoke to residents affected by the floods.

He said he was “so sorry to hear it” when he heard homes had been overwhelmed by as much as 2ft of water.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Bewdley to see recovery efforts following recent flooding (Peter Nicholls/PA)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Bewdley to see recovery efforts following recent flooding (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The PM spoke to the UK's Environment Agency and said they discussed “what permanent defences can we put in and what’s the business case”.

He added: “What we’re doing is we are doubling the funding for flood defences to £5.2 billion and we’re also going to be looking at all the things we can do upstream.”

