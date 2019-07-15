News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to face off for final time in race for No 10

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to face off for final time in race for No 10
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 06:38 AM

Tory leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will go head to head for what is expected to be the final time as the race for No 10 enters its closing stages.

The two men will take part in a debate, hosted by The Sun and talkRadio, in front of a live studio audience in London on Monday in what could be the last chance to change the course of the battle to succeed Theresa May.

Mr Johnson remains the clear favourite to enter Downing Street on July 24 but supporters of Mr Hunt believe that he is gaining ground.

Boris Johnson was criticised after the last debate for failing to support Britain’s ambassador to the US (Joe Giddens/PA)
Boris Johnson was criticised after the last debate for failing to support Britain’s ambassador to the US (Joe Giddens/PA)

It had been thought that most of the ballot papers from the party’s 180,000 grassroots members would have been returned by this stage of the contest.

However reports suggest the votes have been coming in more slowly than expected, suggesting many members have been keen to see how the two candidates perform in the campaign before making up their minds.

The last encounter, in an ITV debate last week, was a spiky affair dominated by the fallout from the leak of the diplomatic dispatches of Britain’s ambassador to the US Kim Darroch criticising Donald Trump’s White House as “dysfunctional” and “inept”.

The following day Mr Darroch resigned amid accusations that Mr Johnson’s lack of support for him in the debate – in contrast to Mr Hunt’s strong backing – had made his position impossible.

The former foreign secretary was angrily denounced by MPs and senior civil servants with claims he had effectively thrown Mr Darroch “under the bus”.

Jeremy Hunt is hoping to make up ground on his rival for No 10 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jeremy Hunt is hoping to make up ground on his rival for No 10 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Times reported that if he succeeds in gaining the keys to No 10, one of his first acts will be to reset relations with Mr Trump after he responded to the leaked cables with a furious tirade against Mr Darroch and Mrs May.

He was said to to be planning to make an early trip to the United States to start laying the groundwork for a post-Brexit trade deal.

In his Daily Telegraph column, Mr Johnson wrote about offering “preferential” tax treatment to companies which look after their staff, particularly in terms of supporting them through mental health issues.

He said: “It is time for the Treasury and the NHS to work together to review the rules.

“And if they can come up with a plan – and I am sure that they can – we should put it into effect this autumn in what, if I am lucky enough to be elected, would be the first budget of the new Government.

“Yes, of course all tax breaks cost money. But any loss in revenue would be more than made up by the gains in productivity and the savings in NHS spending.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, will spend much of the day ahead of the debate in talks in Brussels with fellow EU ministers aimed at defusing tensions in the Gulf.

In a joint statement on Sunday, Britain, France and Germany urged the US and Iran to pull back from conflict amid fears of a slide to war.

Mr Hunt also made clear that he believed Mr Darroch’s successor in Washington should be a career diplomat rather than a political appointee.

His comments came amid speculation that Mr Johnson could seek to appoint a Brexiteer to the post in the hope that it would appeal to Mr Trump, who has long made plain his support for the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.

- Press Association

More on this topic

UK soldiers who served in the Troubles ‘to be protected from unfair prosecution’UK soldiers who served in the Troubles ‘to be protected from unfair prosecution’

Wetherspoon's pub chain boss backs Boris Johnson to be ‘good PM’Wetherspoon's pub chain boss backs Boris Johnson to be ‘good PM’

Boris Johnson refuses to say if UK’s US ambassador will stay in post if he is UK's PMBoris Johnson refuses to say if UK’s US ambassador will stay in post if he is UK's PM

Johnson and Hunt go head to head in TV clashJohnson and Hunt go head to head in TV clash

Boris JohnsonDonald TrumpDowning StreetJeremy HuntKim DarrochTheresa MayTory leadershipTOPIC: Conservative Party leadership

More in this Section

‘Electricity from Scotland’s wind turbines could power homes in England’‘Electricity from Scotland’s wind turbines could power homes in England’

India aborts moon mission launch over ‘technical glitch’India aborts moon mission launch over ‘technical glitch’

Jeremy Hunt to dial down tensions in the Gulf after seizure of Iranian tankerJeremy Hunt to dial down tensions in the Gulf after seizure of Iranian tanker

Hunt says next British ambassador to US should be a career diplomatHunt says next British ambassador to US should be a career diplomat


Lifestyle

For Aidan Turner, being cast in Poldark felt like a risk. But, as the fifth and final series airs, there’s no doubt it’s paid off. The leading man talks to Georgia Humphreys about his favourite momentsCornish tasty: Aidan Turner talks about his favourite Poldark moments

Máire O’Halloran co-owns and runs the Clifden Bookshop in Co Galway, along with Nicole Shanahan.We sell books: ‘There’s a book out there that’ll turn the key to a lifelong love of reading’

The life-like pieces of Australian sculptor Sam Jinks provide one of the major exhibitions at Galway International Arts festival, writes Ellie O’ByrnePressing the flesh: Sculptor Sam Jinks a major draw for Galway International Arts Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »