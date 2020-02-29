News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds expecting baby
By Press Association
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 06:10 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

Mr Johnson, 55,  and Miss Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

Ms Symonds, a conservationist and former UK Conservative Party communications chief, first found herself making headlines when she was romantically linked to Mr Johnson earlier in 2019.

But her association with Mr Johnson dates back to when she worked on his successful re-election bid at City Hall in 2012.

An early summer birth would suggest the new arrival was conceived during the Autumn, around the time that the October 31 Brexit deadline was extended.

More in this Section

Moscow march in memory of murdered opposition leader Boris NemtsovMoscow march in memory of murdered opposition leader Boris Nemtsov

Three more coronavirus cases diagnosed in UK – bringing total to 23Three more coronavirus cases diagnosed in UK – bringing total to 23

US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace dealUS to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal

Iran preparing to test tens of thousands for coronavirusIran preparing to test tens of thousands for coronavirus


Lifestyle

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

“This is an illness, a psychiatric disorder. It’s about deeper issues, about needing to be in control, needing to be perfect. It’s about an inability to handle and express feelings.”Eating your heart out: Why eating disorders are not about food

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »