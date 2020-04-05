Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said.

Number 10 said the British Prime Minister was taken as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor.

He tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

A Number 10 spokesman insisted Mr Johnson remains “in charge of the Government” despite his hospital admission, and he has not handed responsibilities to his de facto deputy Dominic Raab.

Mr Johnson announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating with “mild symptoms” including a high temperature and persistent cough.

He has shared several video updates from his Number 11 flat since his diagnosis, and stepped outside to join the nationwide clap for NHS staff on Thursday evening.

Mr Johnson has not been seen publicly since, but said he spoke to new Labour leader Keir Starmer on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Starmer wished the PM a “speedy recovery” after the announcement.

