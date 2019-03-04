Booker Prize-winning novel Milkman is up for another gong

Sally Rooney’s Normal People and Anna Burns’ novel Milkman are in the running for this year’s Women’s Prize For Fiction.
The prize features 16 novels on its longlist, including seven debut novels.
Milkman, an experimental tale of sexual coercion, won last year’s Booker Prize.
And coming-of-age tale Normal People scooped the Costa Novel award, making Rooney its youngest winner at 27.
Debut novels on the Women’s Prize For Fiction longlist include satire The Pisces by Melissa Broder and My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite.
Judges said the longlisted novels are “brilliant stories that sweep you into another world”.
The Women’s Prize For Fiction is awarded for the best full-length novel of the year, written by a woman and published in the UK by any woman writing in English whatever her nationality or country of residence.
The shortlist is announced on April 29 and the winner on June 5.
Women’s Prize For Fiction longlist
The Silence Of The Girls by Pat Barker
Remembered by Yvonne Battle-Felton
My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
The Pisces by Melissa Broder
Milkman by Anna Burns
Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi
Ordinary People by Diana Evans
Swan Song by Kelleigh Greenberg-Jephcott
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li
Bottled Goods by Sophie van Llewyn
Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
Praise Songs For The Butterflies by Bernice L McFadden
Circe by Madeline Miller
Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss
Normal People by Sally Rooney
