Bomb squad called after man shot by police at railway station in Sweden

Swedish police officers have shot and wounded a man who was threatening people at a railway station.
Police were quoted today by the TT news agency saying that officers had no choice but to shoot him because of his behaviour at the central station in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.
He was taken to a hospital with injuries.
Evelina Olsson, a police spokeswoman, said a bomb squad has been deployed to the station.
#malmo attack at Central station. Man shut down, shouted i have a bomb pic.twitter.com/ql5C7a7LfV— Pieter Cortenbach (@cortenbach) June 10, 2019