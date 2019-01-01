NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bolsonaro sworn in as president of Brazil

Tuesday, January 01, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Jair Bolsonaro has been sworn in as Brazil’s president.

The former army captain is taking the reins of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation, promising to overhaul several aspects of daily life and put an end to “business-as-usual” governing.

The New Year’s Day inauguration is the culmination of Mr Bolsonaro’s journey from a marginalised and even ridiculed congressmen to a leader who many Brazilians hope can combat endemic corruption.

Locals show their support for Jair Bolsonaro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

A fan of US President Donald Trump, the 63-year-old long-time congressman rose to power on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda.

The stances energised conservatives and hard-right supporters after four consecutive presidential election wins by the left-leaning Workers’ Party.

Many of his stances have also caused alarm in his detractors, who fear an increase in violence – particularly by police.

- Press Association


