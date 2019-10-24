Bolivia’s Morales declares himself election winner

Evo Morales has declared himself the winner of Bolivia’s presidential election.

Mr Morales said he received the 10 percentage point lead over his nearest rival that he needed to win in the first round of voting. Evo Morales declared himself winner of the country’s presidential election (Juan Karita/AP)

With more than 98% of the votes counted from Sunday’s election, he said he had the votes needed to avoid a second round run-off against his rival, ex-president Carlos Mesa.

In a press conference, Bolivia’s first indigenous president said: “We have won in the first round. With 1.5% (of the votes) left to count, we have won with the rural vote.” Police fired tear gas at people who protested against the re-election of President Evo Morales (Juan Karita/AP)

Mr Mesa immediately announced that he would form an alliance to “defend the vote” and alleged that Mr Morales had perpetrated “a monumental fraud” to get re-elected for a fourth term.