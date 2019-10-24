News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bolivia’s Morales declares himself election winner

Bolivia’s Morales declares himself election winner
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 02:14 PM

Evo Morales has declared himself the winner of Bolivia’s presidential election.

Mr Morales said he received the 10 percentage point lead over his nearest rival that he needed to win in the first round of voting.

Evo Morales declared himself winner of the country’s presidential election (Juan Karita/AP)
Evo Morales declared himself winner of the country’s presidential election (Juan Karita/AP)

With more than 98% of the votes counted from Sunday’s election, he said he had the votes needed to avoid a second round run-off against his rival, ex-president Carlos Mesa.

In a press conference, Bolivia’s first indigenous president said: “We have won in the first round. With 1.5% (of the votes) left to count, we have won with the rural vote.”

Police fired tear gas at people who protested against the re-election of President Evo Morales (Juan Karita/AP)
Police fired tear gas at people who protested against the re-election of President Evo Morales (Juan Karita/AP)

Mr Mesa immediately announced that he would form an alliance to “defend the vote” and alleged that Mr Morales had perpetrated “a monumental fraud” to get re-elected for a fourth term.

READ MORE

Office workers could be left permanently hunched, report warns

BoliviaElectionsEvo MoralesTOPIC: Bolivia

More in this Section

Wildfire forces people to evacuate in CaliforniaWildfire forces people to evacuate in California

Office workers could be left permanently hunched, report warnsOffice workers could be left permanently hunched, report warns

Lorry trailer deaths: What we know so farLorry trailer deaths: What we know so far

Rubik’s Cube loses court bid for EU trademark protectionRubik’s Cube loses court bid for EU trademark protection


Lifestyle

Three writers take on the stylish Netflix star’s debut cookbook. This is how we fared….This is what happened when we put Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski’s debut cookbook to the test

Ben Mitchell explores the peaceful forest tracks and quiet country roads of Smaland, a magnet for mountain and road bike enthusiasts.Why Sweden’s answer to Tuscany is a cyclist’s dream

The Egyptian resort town’s airports have worked on upgrading security, and are in a position to welcome flights once more.Why you should put Sharm el-Sheikh back on your holiday destination bucket list

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »