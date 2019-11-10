News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bolivian president announces resignation amid unrest

By Press Association
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 09:52 PM

Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced his resignation, seeking to calm the country after weeks of unrest over a disputed election that he had claimed to win.

He made the move on Sunday hours after the Organisation of American States called for a new a presidential election, citing irregularities in the October 20 vote.

Speaking earlier, Bolivia’s military chief called for Mr Morales to step down so that stability can be restored.

Speaking on national television, Gen Williams Kaliman also appealed to Bolivians to desist from violence.

