News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997

Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 01:11 PM

Boeing has posted its first annual loss since 1997 as the financial fallout from two deadly crashes of the 737 Max has mushroomed to more than 18 billion dollars (£13.84 billion).

The aircraft manufacturer said on Wednesday that it lost one billion dollars (£768.9 million) in the fourth quarter as revenue plunged 37% due to the grounding of the Max, which stopped new deliveries of the plane.

The icon of US manufacturing lost 636 million dollars (£489 million) for all of 2019.

The company took a pre-tax charge of 2.6 billion dollars (£2 billion) to cover more concessions to airlines that have cancelled thousands of flights without their Max jets.

Including higher estimated production costs in the years ahead, Boeing recalculated its extra expenses for the Max at 18.6 billion dollars (£14.3 billion).

The Max was grounded last March after two crashes five months apart killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The crisis has left Boeing far behind rival Airbus in sales and deliveries of new jetliners, caused lay-offs at suppliers and led to the firing of CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

Boeing executives are scheduled to discuss the fourth-quarter results with analysts later on Wednesday.

It will be the first earnings call for new CEO David Calhoun, a former General Electric and Nielsen executive who has been on Boeing’s board since 2009.

BoeingTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Researchers make discovery about Down’s syndromeResearchers make discovery about Down’s syndrome

Johnson sets up clash with Trump by giving Huawei limited 5G role in the UKJohnson sets up clash with Trump by giving Huawei limited 5G role in the UK

Sabbatical scheme offers chance to help Bahamas recover from hurricaneSabbatical scheme offers chance to help Bahamas recover from hurricane

Four more patients given all-clear for coronavirus in ScotlandFour more patients given all-clear for coronavirus in Scotland


Lifestyle

The duo are hosting a new Netflix competition show, putting designers through their paces.Next In Fashion: Why Alexa Chung and Tan France are style icons

Fresh water no filter: #instagood.The 10 most Instagrammed lakes in the world

A stay at tranquil hideaway The Residence is an indulgent way to unwind, rest and recuperate, says Sophie Goodall.Why this luxurious Turkish resort is the ultimate sanctuary for wellness and relaxation

The benefits of cutting down on booze can last way beyond the new year. Lauren Taylor finds out more about strategies to help make the change stick.Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »