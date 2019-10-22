News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Boeing makes boardroom changes in wake of 737 Max crashes

Boeing makes boardroom changes in wake of 737 Max crashes
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 10:31 PM

Boeing has replaced the head of its commercial airplanes division as it struggles with a crisis created by two deadly crashes of its newest airliner.

Boeing said on Tuesday that Kevin McAllister is out as chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

He is being replaced by Stanley Deal, leader of Boeing’s services division.

The shake-up in Boeing’s top ranks comes just days after the release of internal communications that showed a senior test pilot experienced serious problems while testing flight-control software for the 737 Max on a simulator.

That software, called MCAS, is at the centre of investigations into two crashes that killed 346 people and led to grounding of the Max.

Boeing is taking much longer than executives expected to change the software and get the plane flying again.

Boeing announced two other promotions, including a replacement for Mr Deal, who has led Boeing Global Services since the division was created in 2016.

Mr McAllister was recruited from General Electric Co’s jet-engine operation to run Boeing’s biggest division in 2016, just months before the 737 Max went into service.

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg (Jim Young/PA)
Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg (Jim Young/PA)

Boeing did not specify whether he quit or was fired.

“The Boeing board fully supports these leadership moves,” chairman David Calhoun said in a prepared statement.

Mr Calhoun himself is new in his position.

Chief executive Dennis Muilenburg also served as company chairman until the board stripped him of that job and elevated Mr Calhoun two weeks ago.

In a statement, Mr Muilenburg thanked Mr McAllister for his service “during a challenging time, and for his commitment to support this transition”.

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner (Ted S. Warren/AP)
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Boeing took a 5.6 billion US dollar pretax charge this summer to cover its estimate for compensating airlines that have cancelled thousands of flights because of grounded planes.

It has disclosed nearly three billion US dollars in other additional costs related to the grounding.

The company faces dozens of lawsuits by families of passengers killed in the Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

It is also the subject of investigations by the US Justice Department and US Congress.

Chicago-based Boeing Co is scheduled to report its latest financial results on Wednesday.

More on this topic

Boeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messagesBoeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messages

Wexford plane crash: 'Clearly something happened to the aircraft before it hit the terrain'Wexford plane crash: 'Clearly something happened to the aircraft before it hit the terrain'

Five killed as plane crashes in Ukraine after running low on fuelFive killed as plane crashes in Ukraine after running low on fuel

23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds

BoeingTOPIC: Plane crash

More in this Section

Brexit delay still possible, Tusk tells UK MPs preparing to vote on Johnson’s dealBrexit delay still possible, Tusk tells UK MPs preparing to vote on Johnson’s deal

US troops leaving Syria ‘cannot stay in Iraq’US troops leaving Syria ‘cannot stay in Iraq’

Trudeau wins second term as Canadian prime ministerTrudeau wins second term as Canadian prime minister

Police sending officers to US to interview suspect in Harry Dunn deathPolice sending officers to US to interview suspect in Harry Dunn death


Lifestyle

Put provenance first this season and make 'Made in Munster' the label to be seen in. With outstanding craftmanship and commitment to quality, these homegrown designers are making Munster-made fashion wish list worthy around the world. Shopping local has never looked so good. Carolyn Moore reports.Made in Munster: Shopping local has never looked this good.

Karen Cunneen-Bilbow Owner, Fabricate IrelandMade in Munster: ‘I turned my hobby into a business’

An invitation is extended to all to pay a visit to Bride View Cottage, writes Charlie WilkinsSeasonal cheer will spread early in Co Cork as an invitation is extended to all to visit Bride View Cottage

After a week of Fortnite Chapter 2, we think it’s fair to say Epic lived up to their name with the game’s ‘re-launch’.GameTech: Happy after a week of Fortnite Chapter 2

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »